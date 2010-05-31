I WILL MISS YOU MO [Infamous 'Mo Must Go' thread]

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
<TT>It is with sincere regret I announce the wishes of EOG's ownership to
</PRE>remove "Mofome" from the position of head moderator. EOG shareholders, comprised
of five major parties, agreed unanimously last night to eliminate Mo's position.
The most influential member of EOG's ownership group told me directly, "Mo must
go."
The current moderating team of Jimmy Hoffa, Blondie, Ballwonder and Diogee
will remain in place. Look for more moderators to be named in the near future.
</TT>