I WILL MISS YOU MO [Infamous 'Mo Must Go' thread]

ONESWEETWORLD said: Not what I wanted to be reading on this forum to say the least Click to expand...

Re: "MO MUST GO"No kidding. Don't know what to say on this, other than I hope he stays as a poster. Mo welcomed me here and was the first person I talked to. He welcomed me here and has made me feel like one of the guys. I've never met him, but consider him a friend and hope he has great success in whatever he does. I don't know all the behind the scenes stuff, but I think he brings something here with his personality, people skills, and love and enthusiasm for the site that can't be matched.I hate to hear this. He's still the best in my opinion. To MO:cheers