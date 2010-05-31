I WILL MISS YOU MO [Infamous 'Mo Must Go' thread]

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member

<TT>It is with sincere regret I announce the wishes of EOG's ownership to
</PRE>remove "Mofome" from the position of head moderator. EOG shareholders, comprised
of five major parties, agreed unanimously last night to eliminate Mo's position.
The most influential member of EOG's ownership group told me directly, "Mo must
go."

The current moderating team of Jimmy Hoffa, Blondie, Ballwonder and Diogee
will remain in place. Look for more moderators to be named in the near future.



Cobbler

Cobbler

EOG Addicted
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

John Kelly said:

<TT>It is with sincere regret I announce the wishes of EOG's ownership to
</PRE>remove "Mofome" from the position of head moderator. EOG shareholders, comprised
of five major parties, agreed unanimously last night to eliminate Mo's position.
The most influential member of EOG's ownership group told me directly, "Mo must
go."

The current moderating team of Jimmy Hoffa, Blondie, Ballwonder and Diogee
will remain in place. Look for more moderators to be named in the near future.



</TT>
That's a pretty crappy way to make this announcement. I'm not a big fan of Mo but he deserves a little more respect than that.
 
JD_

JD_

EOG Veteran
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

ONESWEETWORLD said:
Not what I wanted to be reading on this forum to say the least
No kidding. Don't know what to say on this, other than I hope he stays as a poster. Mo welcomed me here and was the first person I talked to. He welcomed me here and has made me feel like one of the guys. I've never met him, but consider him a friend and hope he has great success in whatever he does. I don't know all the behind the scenes stuff, but I think he brings something here with his personality, people skills, and love and enthusiasm for the site that can't be matched.

I hate to hear this. He's still the best in my opinion. To MO:cheers
 
Flamingo kid

Flamingo kid

Everybody's hands go UP!
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

Its probably a joke. They're saying they have eliminated his position. No mention of eliminating him!
 
raiders72001

raiders72001

1
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

Cobbler said:
That's a pretty crappy way to make this announcement. I'm not a big fan of Mo but he deserves a little more respect than that.
I thought it was shitty too. What's with the "mo must go". Should have just made the announcement.

mo- GL with whatever you decide to do.
 
wrigley

wrigley

2
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

Good luck my friend mofo, actually this might turn out to be a blessing when you look back someday. From a outsider looking in forum jobs seem to be more of a part time gig hopefully you can go back to school and do something in the real world thats much more stable, keep in touch best wishes to your family.
 
BADCO

BADCO

EOG Dedicated
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

Not that anyone cares but I am no longer posting here.

I am sure I will lurk.

People fucking SUCK and I hate them all
 
biggamer3

biggamer3

EOG Master
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

Wow, totally classless way to dismiss a head mod.

Shrink would be rolling over in his grave at the way Mo was dismissed. "mo must go" really?! that is how you posted it?

not a "we are sorry to inform" or something like that?
 
wrigley

wrigley

2
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

Flamingo kid said:
Its probably a joke. They're saying they have eliminated his position. No mention of eliminating him!
I do not think it is I think JK wants to get rid of drama threads, when JK makes a thread with a pick he will post it and not make you wait 6 hours later to release it
 
D

dustdevil

EOG Dedicated
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

Flamingo kid said:
Its probably a joke. They're saying they have eliminated his position. No mention of eliminating him!
Not sure how you read this as a joke Flamingo. You think JK is gonna make a joke out of something like this? Saw this coming though.
 
Flamingo kid

Flamingo kid

Everybody's hands go UP!
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

dustdevil said:
Not sure how you read this as a joke Flamingo. You think JK is gonna make a joke out of something like this? Saw this coming though.
It just seems unusual that the new head of EOG would dismiss a heart and soul guy like mo in such a fashion. Kind of like thanks for nothing, dont let the door hit you on the way out.
 
N

neverwin

EOG Enthusiast
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

It was a planned assault on his ability to earn a living disquised as a meeting.

I guess Hoffa won the war.
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

Cobbler said:
That's a pretty crappy way to make this announcement. I'm not a big fan of Mo but he deserves a little more respect than that.
Thats what makes me believe there is more to the story. Kelly is a classy guy. He wouldnt have made an announcement like that. I dont what role Mo will be playing but Im sure we will here about it soon enough.
 
H

High Times

EOG Master
Re: "MO MUST GO"

Re: "MO MUST GO"

wrigley said:
Good luck my friend mofo, actually this might turn out to be a blessing when you look back someday. From a outsider looking in forum jobs seem to be more of a part time gig hopefully you can go back to school and do something in the real world thats much more stable, keep in touch best wishes to your family.
Now Mofo can just sit back and bet sports for a living and not have to worry about this site. Hell he is one of the greatest ever.

Who the fuck cares about a little boy that knows nothing!
 
