I wish my father was still alive, a few questions for him

He was absolutely born at about the worst time I could imagine. That being 1919
The 1930 -1940 decade had to suck with the Great Depression going on
So that would be his late childhood years
So you live through that . I think his father committed suicide during this time, but it never was discussed
Then circa 1942 after the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, he gets drafted by the Army , I assume he was drafted and did not voluntarily enlist ?
After WW2 he gets a college degree as an accountant works for the electric company, for life
meets and marries mother there.
By the 1970's, when I'm young ( born in 1963), marriage not going terribly well .
He escapes by working 2 other jobs in addition to his real job, nighttime jobs as janitor at cemetery and a restaurant it wasn't for need of money... just to get away from the wife.
I think I understand him well enough but, I sure would like to ask him some questions about those WW2 and earlier years ! I don't personally know any living veterans of WW2
