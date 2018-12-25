I wish my father was still alive, a few questions for him

Doug said: He was absolutely born at about the worst time I could imagine. That being 1919



The 1930 -1940 decade had to suck with the Great Depression going on

So that would be his late childhood years



So you live through that . I think his father committed suicide during this time, but it never was discussed



Then circa 1942 after the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, he gets drafted by the Army , I assume he was drafted and did not voluntarily enlist ?



After WW2 he gets a college degree as an accountant works for the electric company, for life

meets and marries mother there.



By the 1970's, when I'm young ( born in 1963), marriage not going terribly well .



He escapes by working 2 other jobs in addition to his real job, nighttime jobs as janitor at cemetery and a restaurant it wasn't for need of money... just to get away from the wife.



I think I understand him well enough but, I sure would like to ask him some questions about those WW2 and earlier years ! I don't personally know any living veterans of WW2

My father's story very similar. Born 1918. As the only boy in his family, he was forced to quit school to support his family though and was exempt from the draft is what I was told anyways. Living through the depression prolly the reason older folks so appreciative of what they have. My older brother drafted, served and was shot in Vietnam. Survived and still alive in his 70's today. Healthy as a horse I might add. Another thing true too. I don't see him much anymore as he lives in another state far from me but talking to any of those war veterans. getting them to talk about it is like pulling teeth. They must have all learned mum's the word. Mainly cause of the memories it brings back. I sell NItro to a Vietnam vet. He comes over the house to pay his bill in cash every month. I've seen him on more than a few occasions break out in tears talking about his life and how the war still affects him today. Think he said he was exposed to Agent Orange but could be wrong. My brother doesn't, I won't say suffer, but show effects from the war but then again I'm not inside his head on a daily basis. The only way he'll talk about the war is when I would bring it up or ask a question. I learned a while back it's a sensitive topic so stopped asking many years ago. I imagine they all have some stories though.