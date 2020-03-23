"If It Were Up To The Doctors"

I have to say he's actually been somewhat correct of late. I wouldn't go on too much about the cure being worse, but there is certainly truth to a worry about being overcautious. Governors and mayors are being very pessimistic and shutting stuff down because they are seen as the ones who protect the public, if people die from it they will be blamed. For the federal government, they get more of the credit/blame for the economy and less about local situation with the virus so understandably they are going to be more focused on getting the economy working again.