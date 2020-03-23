"If It Were Up To The Doctors"

"they'd close the country for a couple of years".... My take from this is, a 1% death rate is okay from this. Not sure where I stand. I think he has a point in some ways, but not completely. Then again I never filed bankruptcy 4 times. Hope he's right!
 
I have to say he's actually been somewhat correct of late. I wouldn't go on too much about the cure being worse, but there is certainly truth to a worry about being overcautious. Governors and mayors are being very pessimistic and shutting stuff down because they are seen as the ones who protect the public, if people die from it they will be blamed. For the federal government, they get more of the credit/blame for the economy and less about local situation with the virus so understandably they are going to be more focused on getting the economy working again.
 
Someone made a good point too that is a bit harsh to state on media without a firestorm about its insensitivity, but lets say 5,000 die from this in the next 3-4 months in the US. How many more people than normal will commit suicide over that time if there is 30% unemployment and you can't go outside to do much?
 
