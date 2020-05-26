If Trump wins will that be the end of Inspector Generals as we know them?

And the beginning of the Fascist/Authoritarian Era?
100,000 dead in less than 3 months. That projects to about 400,000 dead in a year. Probably at least half a million when all is said and done. A lot depends on the November election. Thank god this is a different era because Trump is Hitler on steroids. And his cult following are Nazi's on steroids!
