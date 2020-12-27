If you are Baker Mayfield

Who are you going to target? Sure, the Browns are likely to run Chubb and Hunt quite a bit with 4 top WRs out, but they can't run every play. And while the Jets are a terrible team, they aren't bad against the run. 14th in yards/game and 8th in yards/carry. So who gets targeted? I would have to look Hunt Over 27 1/2 (-125) receiving yards, as they do sometimes line him up on the outside. And either Hooper and Bryant, two tight ends who Mayfield has worked with, figure to get elevated targets. Have to question how much Mayfield will throw to two guys elevated from the practice squad.
 
Also added today was Jedrick Wills, the Browns starting LT, is out with a non Covid illness. And also missing due to Covid are two starting linebackers. With the 2 starting LBs out, Frank Gore should benefit both running and receiving. I like him over 55.5 rush/receiving (+100) yards. So with both starting WRs out, the blindside OT out, how many deep dropbacks will Mayfield take? I imagine with all the runs this is the first game to finish on the day.
 
Browns will probably use Kareem Hunt as a wide out as well as recent waiver pick up Marvin Hall (Detroit Lions) Head Coach Stefanski likes using TEs, Hooper, Njoku and Bryant (frequently fumbles) . D'Ernest Johnson will probably be used as the second running back. Mack Wilson (benched last week), Tae Davis and probable Malcolm Smith for LB. Kendall Lamm will fill in for Jedrick Wills. NIck Harris will fill in for Wyatt Teller since Chris Hubbard is out with a season ending injury againts Giants.

Browns had a walk through this morning at 8:15 at the hotel's parking garage in order to get the new WRs prepared and up to speed. (yikes)
 
I agree Hunt likely to be used as a wide out, as he has lined up at WR on a number of plays, and Mayfield trusts him. But walk thru in a parking garage? Wow. That isn't good. I can just hear Mayfield "you run down to the black Corolla, then cut".

I wouldn't dismiss the Jets here. They can't get the #1 pick, unless Jax wins another game, and that isn't likely. They won in LA vs the Rams and basically beat the Raiders a few weeks before that,
 
