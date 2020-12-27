If you are Baker Mayfield

Who are you going to target? Sure, the Browns are likely to run Chubb and Hunt quite a bit with 4 top WRs out, but they can't run every play. And while the Jets are a terrible team, they aren't bad against the run. 14th in yards/game and 8th in yards/carry. So who gets targeted? I would have to look Hunt Over 27 1/2 (-125) receiving yards, as they do sometimes line him up on the outside. And either Hooper and Bryant, two tight ends who Mayfield has worked with, figure to get elevated targets. Have to question how much Mayfield will throw to two guys elevated from the practice squad.