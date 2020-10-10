If You Don't Believe me...

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
#1
Would you believe Nostradamus, who wrote about the 2020 NBA Finals many centuries ago?

Using my editorial license, let me paraphrase the man:

"The old lion will overcome the younger one,
On the field of combat in a single battle;
He will pierce his eyes through a golden cage,
Two wounds made one, then he dies a cruel death."

Translation: UniBron in 6.
 
