If You Don't Believe me...

Would you believe Nostradamus, who wrote about the 2020 NBA Finals many centuries ago?
Using my editorial license, let me paraphrase the man:
"The old lion will overcome the younger one,
On the field of combat in a single battle;
He will pierce his eyes through a golden cage,
Two wounds made one, then he dies a cruel death."
Translation: UniBron in 6.
