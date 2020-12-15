Illinois-Minnesota

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Line currently: llinois -8 and total 147 (bookmaker)

This is a bad spot for Minnesota who is dealing with a couple injuries. The only thing giving them hope tonight is Illinois being such a pathetic free throw shooting team. If Illinois is hitting them, they win by 20+ but I'm going to wait until it goes lower to 7 (hopefully).
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#2
#2
Good luck, PRO.

RAILBIRD also likes Illinois.

Here's his analysis from EOG's Grand Challenge thread:

Refs carried gopher vs Lmu and Bc, 3-2 not 5-0 with fair refs. underwood better than pitino, junior admits his team is lost and unprepared because of covid. what a convenient excuse. team iq is low. underwood should have plan for carr

if i lose this bet it will be because the game lands 7, the range is 7 to 17 + here
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#4
#4
Low-scoring game (59-51, Illinois) last season at this site.

Minnesota's best player, Marcus Carr, was held to seven points in 36 minutes.

He was 2-for-10 from the field in 36 minutes with ZERO free throws.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top