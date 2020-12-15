Illinois-Minnesota

IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
Line currently: llinois -8 and total 147 (bookmaker)
This is a bad spot for Minnesota who is dealing with a couple injuries. The only thing giving them hope tonight is Illinois being such a pathetic free throw shooting team. If Illinois is hitting them, they win by 20+ but I'm going to wait until it goes lower to 7 (hopefully).
