Illinois/Rutgers finish

Anyone who had Rutgers at pick had a horrific beat. At minus one, you deserved a push. Still a very strange ending.



It's 31-30 Rutgers with around 10 seconds left in the game. 4th and long. Bielema sends the kicker out for a 58 yard FG. I don't believe the kicker had ever hit one that far. Rutgers calls time out to ice him. Bielema has time to think about things, and pulls the FG team off and puts the offense back out there. Hail Mary right? Nope. Laterals? Nope. Altmeyer drops back and throws the ball maybe 15 yards to the WR around the 25.......who proceeds to race untouched despite Rutgers having numerous defenders playing deep. This was arguably worse than the Bears allowing the Hail Mary by Washington last month. You are in a prevent yet you allow a receiver to run 25 yards untouched?