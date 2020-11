Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season. Dogs have reigned supreme up until this point, going 76-58 ATS (57%). We've also seen short road dogs + 6 or less crush it (35-15 ATS, 70%), along with divisional dogs (29-17 ATS, 63%). Road teams with a line move in their favor (known as the COVID system) are 44-26 ATS (63%). In terms of totals, it's been an over year thus far (overs 71-60-3, 54%).