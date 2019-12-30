In the NFL - what % of plays run are audibles?

This would be a fun thing to know.
Teams show six in the box - to stop the run - ok - kill - pass play - but what if they bring 6 on the pass rush or back two off on coverage at the snap.
Put, the shoe on the other foot - do defenses audible very much at the line of scrimmage???
Teams show six in the box - to stop the run - ok - kill - pass play - but what if they bring 6 on the pass rush or back two off on coverage at the snap.
Put, the shoe on the other foot - do defenses audible very much at the line of scrimmage???