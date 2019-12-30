In the NFL - what % of plays run are audibles?

This would be a fun thing to know.

Teams show six in the box - to stop the run - ok - kill - pass play - but what if they bring 6 on the pass rush or back two off on coverage at the snap.

Put, the shoe on the other foot - do defenses audible very much at the line of scrimmage???
 
Hey Slippery? You bring up an idea - if we studied enough game tape with audio could we have got to the point where we could decode Peyton's jabber and get some useful predictive info on the play? Right now, I think of Brady and Rodgers calling audibles a lot??? McCarthy used to look half pissed off at Rodgers like he changed almost every play.
 
