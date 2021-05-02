"India shows why we will all need COVID vaccine booster shots"

There are multiple counties in the US where vaccination rates are under 10%, I've seen as low as 6% with only 11% even among seniors, and it's not due to distribution or supply, no one wants them.



This upcoming week will mark the beginning of the end of mass vaccinations in the US, 2 weeks from now new people getting their 1st dose will slow to a trickle, there will then be a few weeks of mostly 2nd dosing, by June it'll be over and we'll have a good idea where we stand as far as herd immunity levels.



It's looking like at the best we'll hit 70% of adults, quite possible not getting out of the mid 60's.