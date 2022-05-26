Indians Going Nuts To Ban CA mobile wagering....

Heim

I haven't seen one commercial yet from the books. Local tv bombarded with anti sports wagering propaganda.

And it is propaganda. Nothing but false claims to scare the voting public in November.

The underlying scare tactic is books like Fanduel, Draft Kings coming in, raking in huge profits and
giving very little back, especially money earmarked for the homeless.

False claim: Books give away free money to customers meant for the homeless.

False claim two: Showing under age adults on IPads betting. Intimating no
under-age safeguards.

Naturally, a free play is not money....but you get the idea.

End result, no mobile wagering for a while here.
 
railbird

Take it from someone who gathers petitions for both companies, the Indians are not well liked, the online draft kings is much more popular
 
John Kelly

Usually California is leading the way for the rest of the nation in these type of ballot initiatives.

Not for sports betting, however.

They've been asleep at the wheel, or better yet, asleep in the back seat.
 
John Kelly

The Indians should have been offering sports betting in California for the past 40 years.

Don't ask for permission, beg for forgiveness.

They would have been forgiven.
 
