Indians Going Nuts To Ban CA mobile wagering....

I haven't seen one commercial yet from the books. Local tv bombarded with anti sports wagering propaganda.



And it is propaganda. Nothing but false claims to scare the voting public in November.



The underlying scare tactic is books like Fanduel, Draft Kings coming in, raking in huge profits and

giving very little back, especially money earmarked for the homeless.



False claim: Books give away free money to customers meant for the homeless.



False claim two: Showing under age adults on IPads betting. Intimating no

under-age safeguards.



Naturally, a free play is not money....but you get the idea.



End result, no mobile wagering for a while here.