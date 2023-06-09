Indictments

About time they indicted the POS.

Next up. Put his grifting ass behind bars with the rest of the POS's in the country!

SuperMax would be a good place to house him for a very long time.
 
One analyst said the defense team for this indictment is " in over their heads"....that its essentially a " d-list" legal team
 
Just the Don and some old buddies and business partners sharing a laugh in the Oval Office. No other Americans were allowed in the room while these 3 yucked it up.

Right around the time collusion was in full effect.
 
transcript from part of the audio they have:

“All sorts of stuff — pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this," Trump said.
 
abandon ship

Two of Donald Trump’s top lawyers abruptly resigned from his defense team on Friday, just hours after news broke that he and a close aide were indicted on charges related to their handling of classified documents.

Jim Trusty and John Rowley, who helmed Trump’s Washington, D.C.-based legal team for months and were seen frequently at the federal courthouse, indicated they would no longer represent Trump in matters being investigated and prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith, who is probing both the documents matter and efforts by Trump to subvert the 2020 election.
 
Trump's defense of him taking those classified docs was "I'm the president, I'm allowed to take stuff", so glad they have the grifting pig on tape, let's see him lie his way out of this one
 
The leftist run Federal Government is a corrupt organization of thieves, liars, q-ueers and FAQ's.
FBI Informant Tells FBI Of Biden Taking 5 Million Dollar Bribe From Burisma Executive.

FBI Informant Spoke To Burisma Executive Who Payed Biden The Bribe.

Executive Says Bribe Was Laundered Pretty Well.

Informant Has Been On FBI Payroll For 13 Years.

FBI Payed Him 200 Thousand Dollars For Information, In The Past.

FBI Say He's One Of Their Best.

Except, In This Case, FBI Is Protecting Biden.

They Showed The House Committee The Tip From Informant, That Biden Was Taking Bribes.

There Were 2 - 5 Million Dollar Bribes Payed, To 2 Different Biden Family Members.

1 To The Career Criminal In WH, and The Other One , Probably To Hunter.
 
