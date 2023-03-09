MonkeyF0cker
- Medicare and Medicaid programs are being brazenly targeted by sophisticated criminals.
- Estimated annual fraud tops $100 billion, but investigators say it’s likely much higher.
- A convicted fraudster tells CNBC it’s easy to steal from the health-care programs because there aren’t enough agents to keep up with the various schemes.
Inside the mind of criminals: How to brazenly steal $100 billion from Medicare and Medicaid
Medicare fraud runs the gamut: billing for unapproved Covid tests, genetic testing fraud, home health-care billing and a host of other schemes.
