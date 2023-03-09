Inside the mind of criminals: How to brazenly steal $100 billion from Medicare and Medicaid

M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
KEY POINTS
  • Medicare and Medicaid programs are being brazenly targeted by sophisticated criminals.
  • Estimated annual fraud tops $100 billion, but investigators say it’s likely much higher.
  • A convicted fraudster tells CNBC it’s easy to steal from the health-care programs because there aren’t enough agents to keep up with the various schemes.

www.cnbc.com

Inside the mind of criminals: How to brazenly steal $100 billion from Medicare and Medicaid

Medicare fraud runs the gamut: billing for unapproved Covid tests, genetic testing fraud, home health-care billing and a host of other schemes.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

Medicare for all though!

Fucking libtards.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
MonkeyF0cker said:
KEY POINTS
  • Medicare and Medicaid programs are being brazenly targeted by sophisticated criminals.
  • Estimated annual fraud tops $100 billion, but investigators say it’s likely much higher.
  • A convicted fraudster tells CNBC it’s easy to steal from the health-care programs because there aren’t enough agents to keep up with the various schemes.

www.cnbc.com

Inside the mind of criminals: How to brazenly steal $100 billion from Medicare and Medicaid

Medicare fraud runs the gamut: billing for unapproved Covid tests, genetic testing fraud, home health-care billing and a host of other schemes.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

Medicare for all though!

Fucking libtards.
Click to expand...




been going on since moses parted the red sea.... the feds did a few months back nabbed ex-NBA guys doing a insurance scam
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top