MonkeyF0cker said:

Medicare and Medicaid programs are being brazenly targeted by sophisticated criminals.

Estimated annual fraud tops $100 billion, but investigators say it’s likely much higher.

A convicted fraudster tells CNBC it’s easy to steal from the health-care programs because there aren’t enough agents to keep up with the various schemes.

Inside the mind of criminals: How to brazenly steal $100 billion from Medicare and Medicaid Medicare fraud runs the gamut: billing for unapproved Covid tests, genetic testing fraud, home health-care billing and a host of other schemes.

Medicare for all though!



Fucking libtards. KEY POINTSMedicare for all though!Fucking libtards. Click to expand...

been going on since moses parted the red sea.... the feds did a few months back nabbed ex-NBA guys doing a insurance scam