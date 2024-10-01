Instagram sports wagering touts

louisvillekid

JFC! FFS!

I never realized how many there must be.

I've occasionally noticed some promoted ad/post in my feed sometimes, but always scroll past.

But recently I've looked at an ad/post or two, and then went to the accts main page to look around. And now Instagram thinks that's all i need to see in my feed.

It seems like it's a never-ending amount of them.

Like, it's beyond ridiculous.

IDK if they're on the Tok b/c i refuse to make an acct. But i have found it interesting that whenever someone has shared a tok post on twitter or a message board, i can click the link and open tok in my browser and see the post, and even surf around and check the site out. But Meta/FB doesn't allow that shit. If you don't have FB you can't check out very much on the site, same with not being logged into Instagram or having an acct.

And amazingly i don't see many touts on Twitter, even though i follow quite a few for a long time. I see ads for all other garbage, but for some reason don't see "ads" in my twitter feed for sports wagering touts.
 
