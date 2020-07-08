Interesting analysis of political betting markets by an academic historian no less

Foresthill said: Note: This analysis was posted May 13, 2020, on the site electoral-vote.com. Thus, the data on the presidential election is old, but the points are still valid.



He makes an excellent point that they attract "sucker" bets from the uninformed and shows why they sometimes aren't as accurate a predictor as some think. His analysis follows below:



It's still fun to check in on the odds, and we will continue to do so from time to time. However, to the extent that they can be taken at all seriously as a predictive tool, that time will not arrive for several months, at the earliest. (Z) (text bolding by me) Click to expand...

The last part about not taking them as serious as we should until after Labor Day is 100% correct. We have no idea what will happen.If the POTUS election was Nov 3, 2019 even the most ardent Democrat would have a tough time saying the one there now wouldn't be re-elected. Bu the election is Nov 3, 2020 and while he still might the odds are not as good as they were one year earlier.If you look at some of my BB picks regarding what will take place on Nov 3 I took some prices that are no longer anywhere near as nice because I read into things and took a chance. I might be right. I might not be. Unlike 2016 I think the 2020 POTUS debates will be huge. Both sides are waiting for the other to say/do something stupid so they can pounce on it and attack the other's mental state.This is a very important election because whoever is (re?) inaugurated on Jan 20, 2021 will put at least 1 and maybe as many as 3 SCOTUS judges on the court. That is massive when you think about who each one would put on and how the right wing conservatives are seeking to overturn Roe v Wade an their chances of doing so are decent if the incumbent replaces RBG as opposed to Biden.The 2016 election was not decided by who voted. It was decided by who did NOT! 2020 will be the sameGet your popcorn ready cuz things are gonna get wild after Labor Day