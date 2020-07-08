Interesting analysis of political betting markets by an academic historian no less

Foresthill
Note: This analysis was posted May 13, 2020, on the site electoral-vote.com. Thus, the data on the presidential election is old, but the points are still valid.
He makes an excellent point that they attract "sucker" bets from the uninformed and shows why they sometimes aren't as accurate a predictor as some think. His analysis follows below:
Betting Markets Like Trump (as of 5/13/20)
Speaking of sports, you may have heard that some people like to bet on them. Some people also like to bet on politics. And, as Axios' Dion Rabouin points out, the betting markets are currently predicting that the next president of the United States will be...Donald John Trump. It depends on which book you deal with, but the incumbent is currently getting 10/11 in most places, which implies a 52% chance of winning. Joe Biden is getting 6/5, which implies a 45% chance of winning (they don't add up to 100% because of the books' cut, also known as the vigorish).
Is it possible that Trump is actually the favorite, and that the polls (and thus our map, above) have it all wrong? After all, political betting has been around a long time and has, historically, been a pretty accurate predictor of actual results. This is because there are a lot of data coming in, and—inasmuch as people are putting real money on the line—their "opinion" is likely to be unvarnished truth.
So, it could be that we're learning something important from the bettors. However, we doubt it. This cycle has already given us a bunch of wonky betting odds, in particular overrating Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg. You could also argue that, at 100-to-1 (or anything other than ∞-to-1), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was overrated too, inasmuch as she is not eligible to be elected. And there are certainly some things that are skewing the current odds. First, it's not like things got "reset" when Joe Biden became the presumptive nominee, which means that Donald Trump's current odds are at least partly an echo of the campaign phase when he was the only Republican, while Democratic money was being split across multiple candidates. Further, and in a related point, the Democratic money is still being split, as Hillary Clinton is still getting 25-to-1 (4%) at most places, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is getting 35-to-1 (3%).
In addition, there are likely other dynamics at play here. Among the possibilities:
It's still fun to check in on the odds, and we will continue to do so from time to time. However, to the extent that they can be taken at all seriously as a predictive tool, that time will not arrive for several months, at the earliest. (Z) (text bolding by me)
