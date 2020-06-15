Interesting note on gender gap

Foresthill
EOG Senior Member
From electoral-vote.com:
"Gender Gap Is Larger Than Ever
A study of live-interviewer national polls taken in May and June shows Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump by 25 points among women. This is up from 19 points earlier this year and is far more than the 14-point lead Hillary Clinton had in the final pre-election polls in 2016. Much of Biden's national lead can be attributed to women.
Going back further, in 1972, Richard Nixon won women by 24 points but all voters by 23 points, so there wasn't much of a gender gap. In 1964, Lyndon Johnson had exactly the same numbers. In contrast to Nixon and Johnson, who did very well with women (but equally well with men), Biden is much weaker with men. He is behind Trump by 6 points with men. That is about how well Clinton did in the final 2016 polls. The only candidate since 1952 to win the presidency while doing as poorly as Biden with men is Barack Obama, who lost them by 6 points in 2012.
The combination of Biden being +25 with women and -6 with men means there is an enormous 31-point gender gap. The average between 1996 and 2016 was about 16 points, half of what we are seeing now." (bolding by me)
Interesting that both Nixon and Johnson had "microscopic" gender gaps of about 1%, both doing slightly better with women, according to the author.
The "modern" gender gap in presidential politics first appeared in the 1980 election with Carter vs Reagan. 8% more women voted for Carter and 8% more men voted for Reagan.
