Interesting note on the difference between a rigged election and a flawed election

From electoral-vote.com:Edward Foley, a professor of constitutional law at Ohio State University, has written an important piece about how to tell the difference between an imperfect election and a rigged election. It should be required reading for all Trump supporters and maybe Biden supporters as well.The elections of 1876 and 1884 were incredibly close. Samuel Tilden (D) won the popular vote in 1876 and should have won the electoral vote but for multiple shenanigans. In the end, a congressionally appointed commission composed of eight Republicans and seven Democrats voted along party lines to hand Rutherford B. Hayes (R) the keys to the White House ().In 1884, (Stephen) Grover Cleveland (D) won New York over James Blaine (R) by 1,047 votes despite allegations of ballot stuffing and more. But in the end, the leading Republican newspaper of its time, the, concluded that despite all the irregularities, Cleveland really did get more legitimate votes in New York, so Blaine conceded.Foley says that a core tenet of the American electoral system is this:There are some points to absorb here.Also,(as in Florida, where an appeals court upheld a state law requiring felons to pay fees and costs before voting). After all, the state legislature that passed the law was elected by the people and the judges were appointed by elected presidents and confirmed by the Senate according to law.This year again, there is sure to be disinformation, both foreign and domestic.Foley suggests that if the election is flawed, but not so much that it has to be thrown out (i.e., the flaws didn't change the winner), leaders of the loser's party should declare that the other party won, even if the candidate won't. Of course, if the flaws change the result, we are in deep doodoo. As (Z) has pointed out before,(V) (bolding, underling, andparenthetical thoughts mine)