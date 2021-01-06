IRS debacle involving stimulus checks

Apparently a lot of stimulus deposits were either sent to wrong accounts or inactive accounts. Apparently if you filed through turbotax you will need to claim it on your taxes. How you manage to mess this up is beyond me but it leads me to a story of a guy I used to work with way back when, real nut and conspiracy guy.



He was big against banks. So big he would refuse to put even one dollar in any bank especially a major one. He had kids early on and divorced. By the time he turned into this defiant, conspiracy driven guy his kids were already grown. He would work low level jobs and ALWAYS claim 1 on his taxes so he could get damn near the full amount of money on his checks. $15 hour isn't much but when you're not paying your share of taxes it probably feels more. I know he had a decent car but he had no credit and really not too much in his name if anything. Not once was he arrested or fined for not paying taxes. I'm assuming he still does what he does today if he's alive but this entire situation with the stimulus checks just reminded me of him for some reason. Maybe people should just refuse to pay taxes this year. Lol.