Is Belichick going to North Carolina for the co-eds? (Because his coaching staff sucks)

Michael lombardi as gm
His son as dc
Patricia as oc

This will be a disaster

Also i read that part of the deal is that when bill leaves his son steve is named head coach.

Belichek hasnt won or done jack shit without brady.

He says he will run the program like a nfl training camp.

I cant wait to see this fall apart
 
I was listening to Edelman and Gronk's podcast, they laughed about him taking this job the other day. Recruiting and how rough around the edges he is with pros let alone college kids....
 
I think he will win 8 games a year at UNC

1. ACC is terrible
2. No so much recruiting anymore and more about money
3. If you want to go to NFL, everyone will at least visit UNC to talk with him
 
Gonna be a tough go for him when he cant fire bad players or get replacements.

I love the part about how a "legendary" NC coach like him will get to name his successor, lol. If he makes it 3 years so we can confirm his failure that part of his agreement will go away.
 
The guy can coach but his success will come down to 1 thing… money 💰! If the admin & boosters spend the money to attract players he will be very successful!
 
Going to give Bill the benefit of the doubt…but I don’t think he will relate to the younger players…hope I’m wrong…he’s going to need a roster of at least 22 Lawrence Taylors…
 
If you listen to former patriots on podcasts bill was extremely tough on players especially tom brady. He got away with it because tom was a unicorn who had super thick skin.

Thats not todays players.

It will be a disaster
Im hear for it
 
there has never been a top 10 tennis player that did not have a coach or a parent that was "extremely tough 'on them.
 
Pro's are all getting paid a lot and the ones who weren't were afraid for their jobs, even with NIL only a few of his players will be getting anything. I hate to say it but the youngest college players will barely remember him.

I dont dislike Belicheck but it's pretty clear his success was due to brady.
 
In today's atmosphere every college team needs a GM, between the transfer portal and NIL. I think this won't go well, it has disaster written all over it, the only thing that might make it work is playing an ACC schedule
 
Is there anybody that went from the pros to college and was a real success besides Pete Carroll? Carroll could recruit, unlike Bill, he had a personality.
 
So Belicheks girlfriend is 24 yrs old and was a cheerleader, he's 72, that's interesting, i wonder what kind of conversations they have?
 
Did you hear Bill comment today about the feedback from social media? 'I was happy with the positive feedback from 'MySpace' 😅

Oh my, this will be fun at Chapel Hill
 
I love the argument "Belicheat is nothing without Brady", LOL.

Too bad it can't be proven but I suspect equally true, "Brady would have been nothing without BB".

Those 2 probably needed each other to achieve the success they had.

And yes any coach looks worse if you can past post and eliminate the greatest QB of all time off his resume, LOL.

As though his QB's 20 year career under his tutilege shouldn't count for some reason.

Hard to say who was more responsible but I wouldn't sell BB short in what he does at NC.......

This guy is a champion for a lot of reasons, not just because of Tom Brady.

You're fooling yourself if you really believe that. We move on.
 
no success was superbowl luck, some great route runners, good assistants. brady was a small componet
 
