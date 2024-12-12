Is Belichick going to North Carolina for the co-eds? (Because his coaching staff sucks)

I love the argument "Belicheat is nothing without Brady", LOL.



Too bad it can't be proven but I suspect equally true, "Brady would have been nothing without BB".



Those 2 probably needed each other to achieve the success they had.



And yes any coach looks worse if you can past post and eliminate the greatest QB of all time off his resume, LOL.



As though his QB's 20 year career under his tutilege shouldn't count for some reason.



Hard to say who was more responsible but I wouldn't sell BB short in what he does at NC.......



This guy is a champion for a lot of reasons, not just because of Tom Brady.



You're fooling yourself if you really believe that. We move on.