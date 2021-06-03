Is Bob Baffert Done As A Trainer?

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#1
#1
It's not about the horse racing boards or the commissions, but aren't the owners going to decide his fate.

Who wants Baffert now that his Derby run is suspended for a few years?

Is he going to become the new 'King of Claimers'? (not with that ego)

He always cheated, but now it's a mainstream story not just whispers on the backstretch.

IMO...he's done.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#2
#2
Funny that D. Wayne Lukas, once a bitter rival of Bob Baffert's, served as his spokesperson at the Preakness.

Baffert is lucky the Churchill Downs suspension lasts only two years.

They could have banned him permanently.

Of course, the term of the suspension will be appealed.

Last year, the Arkansas Racing Commission banned Baffert for 15 days but Baffert was vindicated when he won an appeals case there.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#4
#4
John Kelly said:
Interesting to note: Medina Spirit has not yet been disqualifiied.
Click to expand...

Clark Brewster, attorney for Amr Zedan, owner of Medina Spirit, told the Herald-Leader that the Kentucky racing commission is allowing the horse’s original blood sample to be retested, this time for chemicals that could prove Baffert’s assertion that the drug betamethasone came from a skin cream rather than from a joint injection.


Really!? That matters? What's the difference? It got into the horses' system. Baffert didn't know beta was
in the cream? lol

Baffert asserted that this horse was never treated with the drug. Now the lawyer is asserting it was
in a cream. Can't make this buffoonery up.

Can you suspended the trainer but not disqualify the horse? That would be unprecedented.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#6
#6
Heim said:
Clark Brewster, attorney for Amr Zedan, owner of Medina Spirit, told the Herald-Leader that the Kentucky racing commission is allowing the horse’s original blood sample to be retested, this time for chemicals that could prove Baffert’s assertion that the drug betamethasone came from a skin cream rather than from a joint injection.


Really!? That matters? What's the difference? It got into the horses' system. Baffert didn't know beta was
in the cream? lol

Can you suspended the trainer but not disqualify the horse. That would be unprecedented.
Click to expand...
Why not? It's not the horse's fault he was drugged. The drug won't stay in the system long. Just give him to a new trainer, like what happened with the Servis and Navarro horses back in 2019.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#7
#7
Valuist said:
Why not? It's not the horse's fault he was drugged. The drug won't stay in the system long. Just give him to a new trainer, like what happened with the Servis and Navarro horses back in 2019.
Click to expand...

The horse will get a new trainer. But by not disqualifying the horse aren't you saying the method is bad, but
we accept the result?

To me the delay is telling. They really don't want to disqualify this horse and taint their pristine race further.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top