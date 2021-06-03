Is Bob Baffert Done As A Trainer?

It's not about the horse racing boards or the commissions, but aren't the owners going to decide his fate.
Who wants Baffert now that his Derby run is suspended for a few years?
Is he going to become the new 'King of Claimers'? (not with that ego)
He always cheated, but now it's a mainstream story not just whispers on the backstretch.
IMO...he's done.
Who wants Baffert now that his Derby run is suspended for a few years?
Is he going to become the new 'King of Claimers'? (not with that ego)
He always cheated, but now it's a mainstream story not just whispers on the backstretch.
IMO...he's done.