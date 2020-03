They are going to have to give a week off between playoff games so these pussies will be able to play all seven games in a series.



The way to fix this I guess is going to be to cut the season and spread the games out more so there is 2 days rest between games.



But they will NEVER cut out games.



I don't know what the answer is. The NBA applying a $25,000 fine is NOTHING. Plus if the fine gets big enough a team can suit a star up, start him, play him for 4 minutes and sit him for the rest of the game.



What is the NBA going to do then? have a minimum minutes played requirement.