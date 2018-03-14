Is oddsmaker Kenny White legit?

Been getting emails etc..seen promos on this ken white...he legit..says he never loses..sold seminars..etc
All these touts never lose right?
Kenny White learned the bookmaking business on his father's knee. By age 24 he was running a sportsbook and at 26 he was setting lines for Vegas' biggest casinos. A two-time winner of the prestigious Stardust Football Invitational, the originator of Player Power Ratings and the former head of the powerful Las Vegas Sports Consultants, Kenny arrived to Sportsline armed with new algorithms, ready to exploit mistakes in the betting line. He debuted with SportsLine in February 2017 and promptly went 51-33-2 (61 percent) on college hoops. He's destroying the books again in 2018
You want the picks of the guys who don't want your $.
Anyone remember Kenny's Father ? The Bettor Pete White in Las Vegas ?
Kenny coached nevada little leauge, they were a game away from williamsport, lost to conejo valley from socal
SAVE $2000 ON KENNY WHITE'S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PICK PACKAGE
There is no better time than now to invest in our Initial Public Offering of $995 for 18 weeks of NFL and 14 weeks of College Football picks, analysis, and weekly Power Rating updates. Get every pick that Kenny offers every week this season! That is a $2000+ savings if you purchase before the window closes at the Hall of Fame game kick-off Thursday, August 5th!
For only $33 a week you get BOTH College and NFL access, analysis, and picks for the entire seasons for this low IPO price!
LIMITED TIME OFFER
This dude has turned himself into a scumbag.
IPO? SMH.
best tout
KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site
best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
No Fezzik, wow that's an upsetbest tout
KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site
best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
best tout
KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site
best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
Mr. Top, who do you rate as the worst touts?
Ken White's Looking For You.
He's Got a 5 Star.
Bloomberg Wants To Play it.
Everything Close By on Wall St.
KENNY WHITE'S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
Call Now.
best tout
KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site
best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
IPO?
Stop it.
Stop it right now.
Here's what Krackman's guy sent me today. Funny you said betting Warren Sharp's plays last year would lose you money, this is his claim.best tout
KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site
best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
you would not want to book him. Less than a month you would be broke.
I don't believe anybody bankrupting bookies would be pitching a tout service using KW's current sales pitch.
that is with boston mass booking him. Anyhow kenny won every time i had his plays. Maybe he just got hot at the right time who knows.
I don't believe playing experience matters these days when it comes to betting. If it did you'd have dozens of past players touting and winning. Players from the past didn't see or like the analytics that bettors and linemakers depend on to make the numbers.He coached HS baseball and played in LAD minor league. He knows baseball. Every tout has their strong suit. Few are good at every sport.
I would give him a lean on MLB. That's it.
Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?
Too Legit To Quit... Scamming
Kenny white isn't a bad guy.
His info is great and anyone can use it to find winners.
He puts in the work and has experience so I enjoy his stuff and radio appearances
Scamming
That's What I Want To Find Out.
Get 100 Guys To Each Put Up 9.95.
No.is this all touts?
No.
Just This Big Name Guy, Who Supposedly is Not a Scam Artist, But a Winner Over The Course of a Football Season.