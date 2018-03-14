Is oddsmaker Kenny White legit?

parlaynow

parlaynow

EOG Veteran
Been getting emails etc..seen promos on this ken white...he legit..says he never loses..sold seminars..etc

All these touts never lose, right?
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

parlaynow said:
Been getting emails etc..seen promos on this ken white...he legit..says he never loses..sold seminars..etc

All these touts never lose right?
Click to expand...

You want the picks of the guys who don't want your $.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Kenny White learned the bookmaking business on his father's knee. By age 24 he was running a sportsbook and at 26 he was setting lines for Vegas' biggest casinos. A two-time winner of the prestigious Stardust Football Invitational, the originator of Player Power Ratings and the former head of the powerful Las Vegas Sports Consultants, Kenny arrived to Sportsline armed with new algorithms, ready to exploit mistakes in the betting line. He debuted with SportsLine in February 2017 and promptly went 51-33-2 (61 percent) on college hoops. He's destroying the books again in 2018
Click to expand...


His resume towers over most in the tout biz including a minor league stint in Dodger organization, nonetheless based on everything I've seen in the past I would only consider him for baseball.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Known Kenny White for years....he went to the same high school in NJ as me....Kenny is very knowledgeable and has held many positions in Las Vegas related to gambling....as Heim said hs resume is excellent.....

Would listen to anything he said but paying someone for picks is not for me...
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Kenny coached nevada little leauge, they were a game away from williamsport, lost to conejo valley from socal
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Isn't his kid in the twins minor league team or something like that??
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

railbird said:
Kenny coached nevada little leauge, they were a game away from williamsport, lost to conejo valley from socal
Click to expand...

Kenny once told a story about distracting kids on his Little League team from looking at the opposing first baseman.

Kenny was afraid his kids would feel intimidated once they spotted the physically-advanced youngster.

Aside from the young boy's height and weight, the 12-year-old was also sporting a moustache.

True story.
 
T

THE FACTSMAN

EOG Addicted
Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

Re: Is kenny white oddsmaker legit?

I know Kenny for years...........stand up guy.
never knew he sold picks now

we worked together at don best.

Kenny and Bryce harpers father good friends
Kenny's son and Bryce practically grew up together still best of friends today

i'm not sure about his win loss record
but he is the best i seen on making a line by just looking at a game............

i will see him in Vegas in 10 days
 
T

texaswizzard

EOG Veteran
Re: Is oddsmaker Kenny White legit?

Might be a nice guy but he's not running a boiler room. They have called my cell phone at least twice in the last six months. In one of the calls the salesman wanted to share an inside information game with me if I paid him $500.
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated

SAVE $2000 ON KENNY WHITE'S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PICK PACKAGE​


There is no better time than now to invest in our Initial Public Offering of $995 for 18 weeks of NFL and 14 weeks of College Football picks, analysis, and weekly Power Rating updates. Get every pick that Kenny offers every week this season! That is a $2000+ savings if you purchase before the window closes at the Hall of Fame game kick-off Thursday, August 5th!

For only $33 a week you get BOTH College and NFL access, analysis, and picks for the entire seasons for this low IPO price!

LIMITED TIME OFFER


This dude has turned himself into a scumbag.

IPO? SMH.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Woodrow Wilson said:

SAVE $2000 ON KENNY WHITE'S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PICK PACKAGE​


There is no better time than now to invest in our Initial Public Offering of $995 for 18 weeks of NFL and 14 weeks of College Football picks, analysis, and weekly Power Rating updates. Get every pick that Kenny offers every week this season! That is a $2000+ savings if you purchase before the window closes at the Hall of Fame game kick-off Thursday, August 5th!

For only $33 a week you get BOTH College and NFL access, analysis, and picks for the entire seasons for this low IPO price!

LIMITED TIME OFFER


This dude has turned himself into a scumbag.

IPO? SMH.
Click to expand...


The One Thing That These Guys DO KNOW.

Is That There are a Lot of Suckers Born Every Day.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
best tout

KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site




best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
 
Last edited:
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
MrTop said:
best tout

KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site




best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
Click to expand...

Ken White's Looking For You.

He's Got a 5 Star.

Bloomberg Wants To Play it.

Everything Close By on Wall St.

KENNY WHITE'S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING​


Call Now.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
MrTop said:
best tout

KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site




best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
Click to expand...
No Fezzik, wow that's an upset 🤣
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
MrTop said:
best tout

KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site




best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
Click to expand...


Everybody Stay Away From Touts.

They're All Con Men.

This Guy Has Been Paying Them For Over 50 Years, and Still Hasn't Found a Winner.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
If Fezzik can be a self proclaimed fund manager, why can't Kenny sell imaginary tout shares?

You gotta love the silly creativity.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
MrTop said:
best tout

KW #1
RAS #2
TIE 3RD - P. stone, 6cents , krackman, & the NFL guy with krackman, rail if he got a better site




best voice tim trushell - could be better than sinatra
best dressed - mike warren
Click to expand...
Here's what Krackman's guy sent me today. Funny you said betting Warren Sharp's plays last year would lose you money, this is his claim.

Because you're a repeat customer, you already know about my NFL computer totals. Those that move betting lines. To remind you, these totals delivered:

  • a 28-9 (76%) record last season
  • a 34-16 (68%) record in 2019
  • a 154-79 (66%) record the last 6 years
  • a 557-353 (61%) record over a life time of 15 years
There is no other service that can claim this track record of consistent, sustained and jaw dropping success, and all of it is documented just after kickoff.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
He coached HS baseball and played in LAD minor league. He knows baseball. Every tout has their strong suit. Few are good at every sport.

I would give him a lean on MLB. That's it.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
MrTop said:
that is with boston mass booking him. Anyhow kenny won every time i had his plays. Maybe he just got hot at the right time who knows.
Click to expand...


Maybe he just got hot at the right time

And That's How They All Operate.

I'm Documented 60-40 in My Last 100 Plays.

When The Next Hundred Plays are 40-60, They Don't Say a Word.

So They're 100-100 in Their Last 200 Plays, Which is a Losing Record, Playing at -110 Juice.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Initial Public Offering of $995 for 18 weeks of NFL and 14 weeks of College Football picks.

Get 100 Guys To Each Put Up 9.95.

Then We Can Get a Look at The Great Kenny White in Action For The Full Football Season and Find Out What He's Made of.

That Would Be The Only Way I Would Give a Tout 9 Dollars and 95 Cents.

For Some Reason, I Believe HEIM is Someone Who Has a Way of Getting Kenny White's Football Plays, PRO BONO.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
Heim said:
He coached HS baseball and played in LAD minor league. He knows baseball. Every tout has their strong suit. Few are good at every sport.

I would give him a lean on MLB. That's it.
Click to expand...
I don't believe playing experience matters these days when it comes to betting. If it did you'd have dozens of past players touting and winning. Players from the past didn't see or like the analytics that bettors and linemakers depend on to make the numbers.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
Kenny white isn't a bad guy.

His info is great and anyone can use it to find winners.

He puts in the work and has experience so I enjoy his stuff and radio appearances
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Sportsrmylife said:
Kenny white isn't a bad guy.

His info is great and anyone can use it to find winners.

He puts in the work and has experience so I enjoy his stuff and radio appearances
Click to expand...

His info is great and anyone can use it to find winners.

If That's True, You Don't Need To Find The Winners, He Seeks Them All Out For You.


$995 for 18 weeks of NFL and 14 weeks of College Football picks.


Get 100 Guys To Each Put Up 9.95.

His info is great/Scamming ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top