Is the XFL Back? Football year-round? Starts Feb 8th

I get a weird feeling that this might actually last awhile. McMahon hopefully learned some humility lessons last time out. Good array of media coverage will help and can't underestimate the value of legal sports betting in so many places now. Degenerates betting on whoever to win on MNF made it what it is now, XFL has that opportunity because let's face it typical small bettor knows next to nothing about the teams he bets on in TV games. Why should he care what team he backs, if it feels like a coin flip and he bets it for action there might be some audience. One mistake I think they will fix is the teams in these big markets where few are going to pay to see inferior pro football. But after year one they can figure out where it's not going to work and move the franchise to the next location to try out. Not 100% there, but such a need for a showcase for these guys to play in. Players in early years should do it for nearly nothing just to get on tape and hope for a camp tryout in August.