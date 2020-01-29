Is the XFL Back? Football year-round? Starts Feb 8th

W

wirelessjava

EOG Enthusiast
#2
#2
Setting aside the minor detail that nobody asked for it, the XFL is back, baby. Beginning in early February, this latest attempt to make a spring football league work in the U.S. will get underway.
There are four former NC State football players that made a final XFL roster: Jack Tocho, Mike Stevens, Johnathan Alston, and Jalan McClendon. Tocho, Stevens, and McClendon are teammates on the Los Angeles Wildcats, so it looks like that’ll be the team I adopt for two weeks before completely losing interest. Alston plays for the Seattle Dragons.
Tocho is turning himself into the answer to a trivia question, since he also played in the short-lived Alliance of American Football last spring. That league didn’t even get through its 10-game regular season before running out of money and folding. But Tocho was a regular for the Birmingham Iron in the games they did play—truly, I would have to say, a Birmingham Iron legend.
Time will tell if the re-born XFL can do better, but either way, the football promises to be mediocre. The regular season begins on Feb. 8.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#10
#10
I get a weird feeling that this might actually last awhile. McMahon hopefully learned some humility lessons last time out. Good array of media coverage will help and can't underestimate the value of legal sports betting in so many places now. Degenerates betting on whoever to win on MNF made it what it is now, XFL has that opportunity because let's face it typical small bettor knows next to nothing about the teams he bets on in TV games. Why should he care what team he backs, if it feels like a coin flip and he bets it for action there might be some audience. One mistake I think they will fix is the teams in these big markets where few are going to pay to see inferior pro football. But after year one they can figure out where it's not going to work and move the franchise to the next location to try out. Not 100% there, but such a need for a showcase for these guys to play in. Players in early years should do it for nearly nothing just to get on tape and hope for a camp tryout in August.
 
