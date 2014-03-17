Is there a bigger douche than Jim Irsay?

COLTS OWNER JIM IRSAY FOUND BLUE, UNRESPONSIVE IN DECEMBER ...OD Suspected, Cops Say
The Colts released a statement on Jim Irsay
's health ... saying he is still recovering from his "respiratory illness."
"We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family's privacy be respected."
Jim Irsay was found laying in his bed unresponsive, cold to the touch and gasping for air during a suspected overdose in December ... this according to police in Indiana.
Carmel Police Department documents, obtained by TMZ Sports
, show cops were dispatched to Irsay's Carmel residence on Dec. 8 at around 4:30 AM ... after someone said they had found the Indianapolis Colts owner unconscious on a bathroom floor with a blue skin tone.
When police first arrived on the scene, they say Irsay had been moved to his bed ... where he was struggling to breathe and had a weak pulse and constricted pupils.
Police say in the docs an attempt to wake him with a sternum rub was unsuccessful. They added, though, that after administering one dosage of Narcan -- a drug commonly used to revive people in opiate overdose situations -- "he responded slightly."