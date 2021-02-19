Is there really anything crazier than this...

NBA Top Shot, a blockchain-based marketplace, has exploded with basketball enthusiasts. Fans are buying, selling and trading assets in the same fashion as trading cards — only these collectibles aren’t cardboard, they are licensed digital “moments” of top NBA highlights.
Moments are released individually or in packs, with varying levels of scarcity. A rare 13-second clip of Zion Williamson’s first career block recently sold for $100,000.
