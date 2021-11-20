Is there value in these extended lines?

Just throwing this one out there for debate and I don't really have the tools to do the research on hand, but take a game like UCF/UConn as an example. UCF -29.5 or so out there, but if I lay -34.5 on DK just to name one, I get +175. At this point of the season where bad teams figure to have given up, what's the real chance this number lands between 30 and 34? Isn't getting +175 on such a big number a +EV bet? I'm sure you could find 3-5 games a weekend in November with similar situations. Same for all the SEC cupcake games in November. If a team is going to be motivated enough to cover, is laying a few extra points and getting the bonus odds +EV?
 
I like the idea of laying more points and grabbing the bonus price, if you have a strong opinion on the game.

The house seems to shade the more conventional way most parlay players think, that is to lay fewer points and pay a higher price (Price, be damned!).

The extra vig is hiding in plain sight but recreational bettors ignore it and still play.

In sum, I believe alternate lines are a sucker's bet for the uninitiated.
 
ComptrBob has done some excellent research regarding NFL pleaser plays.

Bottom line: It pays to be the house.
 
I agree it makes no sense in the NFL or for games that are under double digits. This is more a situational feel, I generally like to bet NCAA favorites in November, especially those not in a rivalry game. To me in a game like the one I mentioned it seems like giving an extra 5 points to go from -110 to +175 is a no brainer for value. If UCF doesn't show up or U Conn actually plays like they care, well the bet is going to lose anyways on the -29.5. But if it is a game where its just a big blowout those 5 points seem to have little value to me. I looked at what Bet105 has for the same numbers and its a huge difference, they are offering UCF -34.5 +144 so in this particular situation I think there has to be some value in the +175.

I have long used offshore sites to get a sense of what these extra points are worth. I think these sites have done their homework and have a good backing on the true value of these, the US sites are doing just whatever on them and probably if you beat them on them a lot they just limit you.
 
