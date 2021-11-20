Is there value in these extended lines?

I agree it makes no sense in the NFL or for games that are under double digits. This is more a situational feel, I generally like to bet NCAA favorites in November, especially those not in a rivalry game. To me in a game like the one I mentioned it seems like giving an extra 5 points to go from -110 to +175 is a no brainer for value. If UCF doesn't show up or U Conn actually plays like they care, well the bet is going to lose anyways on the -29.5. But if it is a game where its just a big blowout those 5 points seem to have little value to me. I looked at what Bet105 has for the same numbers and its a huge difference, they are offering UCF -34.5 +144 so in this particular situation I think there has to be some value in the +175.



I have long used offshore sites to get a sense of what these extra points are worth. I think these sites have done their homework and have a good backing on the true value of these, the US sites are doing just whatever on them and probably if you beat them on them a lot they just limit you.