Is there value in these extended lines?

WildBill
2
Just throwing this one out there for debate and I don't really have the tools to do the research on hand, but take a game like UCF/UConn as an example. UCF -29.5 or so out there, but if I lay -34.5 on DK just to name one, I get +175. At this point of the season where bad teams figure to have given up, what's the real chance this number lands between 30 and 34? Isn't getting +175 on such a big number a +EV bet? I'm sure you could find 3-5 games a weekend in November with similar situations. Same for all the SEC cupcake games in November. If a team is going to be motivated enough to cover, is laying a few extra points and getting the bonus odds +EV?