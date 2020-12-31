It takes Newsweek to finally find someone stating common sense?

This whole $2k check thing is such a load of political bullshit for both sides, disgusting. Of all places, a Newsweek columnist finally stated the obvious which gets no support from either side that all the $600 checks are such an inefficient use of stimulus. Even if we have to admit Mitch is finally doing something of value.
If the lockdowns aren't doing much to mitigate the impact of COVID, if the disease is still mostly passed from person to person in home and family settings, and if most all the people who die from it would have shortly died from something else—all things much of the available data show are true—then the best stimulus the economy could have would be for the shuttered states to reopen so everyone could go back to work.
If stopping the checks means more people clamoring for a return to normalcy, then McConnell has done the nation a great service. Larry Summers, the liberal economist who served as Bill Clinton's treasury secretary and director of Barack Obama's National Economic Council has said: "There is no good economic argument" for universal checks. The economy is roaring back, in fits and starts, with third-quarter 2020 growth at a never-before-seen 33 percent, adjusted on an annualized basis. The checks Trump, Pelosi and Schumer want can't improve on that. They can put our children and grandchildren deeper into debt than they already are.
https://www.newsweek.com/mcconnells-right-2000-checks-are-bad-idea-opinion-1558341
If the lockdowns aren't doing much to mitigate the impact of COVID, if the disease is still mostly passed from person to person in home and family settings, and if most all the people who die from it would have shortly died from something else—all things much of the available data show are true—then the best stimulus the economy could have would be for the shuttered states to reopen so everyone could go back to work.
If stopping the checks means more people clamoring for a return to normalcy, then McConnell has done the nation a great service. Larry Summers, the liberal economist who served as Bill Clinton's treasury secretary and director of Barack Obama's National Economic Council has said: "There is no good economic argument" for universal checks. The economy is roaring back, in fits and starts, with third-quarter 2020 growth at a never-before-seen 33 percent, adjusted on an annualized basis. The checks Trump, Pelosi and Schumer want can't improve on that. They can put our children and grandchildren deeper into debt than they already are.
https://www.newsweek.com/mcconnells-right-2000-checks-are-bad-idea-opinion-1558341