It's "BYE" weekend in the SEC

Georgia vs. Charleston Southern (The polls should drop Georgia out of the #1 spot just for scheduling this game.)



Kentucky vs. New Mexico State



Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State



Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M (The Aggies can play these clowns, but not their ancient rival Texas.)



Tennessee vs. South Alabama



LSU vs. Louisiana-Monroe



It's November 20th......you're supposed to be the best league in the country.......and this is the kind of shit you are scheduling?



What an embarrassment!