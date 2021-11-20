It's "BYE" weekend in the SEC

Georgia vs. Charleston Southern (The polls should drop Georgia out of the #1 spot just for scheduling this game.)

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M (The Aggies can play these clowns, but not their ancient rival Texas.)

Tennessee vs. South Alabama

LSU vs. Louisiana-Monroe

It's November 20th......you're supposed to be the best league in the country.......and this is the kind of shit you are scheduling?

What an embarrassment!
 
I thought the powers-that-be in football were concerned about player safety?

These are heavyweights against lightweights.

Not even the brutal UFC would require mismatches of this type.

Would love for some investigative journalist to track and document player injuries in these paycheck games.

The administrators of the smaller schools are putting the physical health of their student-athletes in peril all in the name of the almighty dollar.
 
