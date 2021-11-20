It's "BYE" weekend in the SEC

Georgia vs. Charleston Southern (The polls should drop Georgia out of the #1 spot just for scheduling this game.)
Kentucky vs. New Mexico State
Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State
Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M (The Aggies can play these clowns, but not their ancient rival Texas.)
Tennessee vs. South Alabama
LSU vs. Louisiana-Monroe
It's November 20th......you're supposed to be the best league in the country.......and this is the kind of shit you are scheduling?
What an embarrassment!
