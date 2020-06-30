It's Tucker time

Bushay said: Tucker Carlson, Worst interviewer in the history of interviewing. Click to expand...

I agree somewhat, if he doesn't like you he asks no follow ups, it's just "thank you for that". i think that's by choice, I think hannity and laura are worse, they ask 2 min rambling questions phrased in such a way to get the response they want, then they interrupt in maybe 6 seconds.(especially hannity).