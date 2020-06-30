It's Tucker time

he laid it out, if trump loses america is finished, kaput, just like that, there will never be another republican president , they'll never control anything again, the radical dems will be unfettered to do whatever they want forever.
he laid it out, if trump loses america is finished, kaput, just like that, there will never be another republican president , they'll never control anything again, the radical dems will be unfettered to do whatever they want forever.
I agree somewhat, if he doesn't like you he asks no follow ups, it's just "thank you for that". i think that's by choice, I think hannity and laura are worse, they ask 2 min rambling questions phrased in such a way to get the response they want, then they interrupt in maybe 6 seconds.(especially hannity).