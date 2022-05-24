Jackie Blew

Poor spoiled Tim Anderson. Ok the comment Josh Donaldson might have been disrespectful, but in my opinion not in the least but racist. If back in 2019 they were joking about this, wouldn't one think back to say that Josh was putting Tim an elite category? Racist card and comments? Wasn't the late HOF legend the same color?



And who was instigating this at the plate over the weekend? Who looked like they deserved to be restrained? One game suspension? Donaldson takes it behind closed doors and talks to him explaining that there was no intentions to be racist, this isn't even a story worth following. Why 3 years later does Jackie reenact stupidity? Inappropriate on Josh's part likely, but at least he's man enough to admit he didn't mean to sound like an alleged racist. Ok. Kindergarten is over at least for today kids.



