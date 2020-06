"Just because you can - doesn't mean you should"



Just because you can open your mouth and exercise your First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech.......doesn't mean you should



One of the very first things they drilled into our heads when I started reffing HS Hoops: "Silence can never be misquoted"



STFU. It is far better than saying something and having to spend the rest of your life having it attached to your name



Especially if you are a rookie. Especially if you were not drafted in the first round. Or second. Or third. Or....................