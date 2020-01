OKC outscored Houston 41-20 in the 4th quarter. The Thunder managed just 14 third quarter points, while the Rockets only scored 23 themselves.

Houston went 9/45 from beyond the arc. Overshadowed a 32 point triple double for Westbrook on all 2 point buckets and no made free throws.

CP3 went for 27, 7 and 7 against his old mates.