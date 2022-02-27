Jammer/BetDSI March Madness Contest

Selection Sunday is two weeks away and hopefully Covid is behind us.

So we're back at it with the college hoop contest.

ComptrBob is gracious enough to grade the contest again this year.

Contest #1- Pick one team from each seed line (1 through 16) that you think will go farthest in the tournament.

Like in the past contest, we will have
"weighted round values" as teams advance.

Top 3 posters who accumulate the most points after the final game will win $$.

Round of 64: 1 x seed
Round of 32: 2 x seed
Round of 16: 3 x seed
Round of 8: 4 x seed
Final 4 round: 6 x seed
Championship: 10 x seed

So it will look like this:

Seed #1- Team A
Seed #2- Team B
Seed #3- Team C
all the way down to 16

1st Place- $500
2nd Place- $300
3rd Place- $100

Contest #2- Pick your Sweet 16 teams.

Contestant with most teams in the Sweet 16 wins $$.

Tiebreaker will be contestant who comes closest to the most combined points in the Final 4 games

So it would look like this:

Sweet 16:
East- 4 teams
West- 4 teams
South- 4 teams
Midwest- 4 teams

Sweet 16 Winner- $100

Contest #3- Pick your Final 4 teams.

$25 bonus for correctly picking the Final 4

Contest #4- Pick the poster who you think will win Contest #1.

$25 bonus for picking the poster who wins that contest.

****** ComptrBob will let everyone know the best way to post selections to make it easier for grading.

Any questions?

There is plenty of time to hash things out.
 
List of the 22 Posters for the contest: If you can't make it for whatever reason, let us know, and JK will pick a substitute.

ALLDAYCAPPER34
ALMOST ALRIGHT
BOSTON MASSACRE
CHEAPSEATS
COMPUTER BOB
DELL DUDE
HEIM
JASON621
JIMMYTHEGREEK
KANE
MURPHYS BEST
NEVERAGAIN
NOWSHESMYRUCA
RAILBIRD- 2 Time defending champ, West Coast BBall guru, Novice tennis player, and Little League enthusiast.
SHARKY99
TOBYTYLER
TRYTRYTRY
VALUIST
VEIJO DINASOUR
WADE
WINKYDUCK
WOODROW WILSON

******** I would also love to see some rival posters- post up $50 with JK and see who does better.

Half would be for who gets most sweet 16 teams, half would be who does better in the overall.

Boston Massacre vs Kane
Viejo vs Railbird
CB vs Jimmy The Greek
Winky vs Dell Dude
Any poster can challenge another poster.

This would add some excitement and some bragging rights.
 
