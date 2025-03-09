Jammer's 2025 March Madness Contest

J

Jammer

EOG Dedicated
Selection Sunday 2025 is only two weeks away.

We're back at it with the college hoop contest.

ComptrBob is gracious enough to grade the contest again this year.

Contest #1- Pick one team from each seed line (1 through 16) that you think will go farthest in the tourney.

Like in the past contests, we will have
"weighted round values" as teams advance.

Top 3 posters who accumulate the most points after the final game will win $$.

Round of 64: 1 x seed
Round of 32: 2 x seed
Round of 16: 3 x seed
Round of 8: 4 x seed
Final 4 round: 6 x seed
Championship: 10 x seed

So it will look like this:

Seed #1- Team A
Seed #2- Team B
Seed #3- Team C
all the way down to 16

1st Place- $450
2nd Place- $300
3rd Place- $150

Contest #2- Pick your Sweet 16 teams

Tiebreaker will be contestant who comes closest to the most combined points in the Final 4 games

So it would look like this:

Sweet 16:
East- 4 teams
West- 4 teams
South- 4 teams
Midwest- 4 teams

Sweet 16 Winner- $200

Contest #3- Pick your Final 4 teams

$50 bonus for correctly picking the Final 4

Contest #4- pick the poster who you think will win the contest (most points)

$25 bonus for picking the poster who wins that contest.

Contest #5- POD contest- 3 people per POD- beat the other 2 people in your POD (most points)

POD winners- $75

****** ComptrBob will let everyone know the best way to post selections to make it easier for grading.

Any questions?

There is plenty of time to hash things out.
 
J

Jammer

EOG Dedicated
Contestants for the March Madness Contest:

Railbird- 2 or 3 time champ (lost count), pickleball aficionado, annual booster for the Huntington Beach Lifeguard Assoc.
Kane
Bomzee
Heim
Wade
asportsguy
trytrytry
Neveragain
E$
Woodrow Wilson
cheapseats
Almost Alright
Sharky99
Viejo Dinosaur
ComputerBob
Brokerstip
Murphy'sBest
TonyMar

If you would like to be in a POD with someone (meaning go against them) let me know.

Also- would be nice to see some side bets among posters for like most points or most sweet 16 teams etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top