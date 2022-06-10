January 6 committee hearings

MonkeyF0cker said: Nobody cares but you brainwashed, leftist nutjobs that will never change your minds even after this shitshow of an administration.



Everyone sane knows this whole charade is politics at its worst - imprisoning people for walking into a building while you retards let murderers out on the streets. Click to expand...

If you're a politician, and you want to get reelected, you have two options. One is to point out all of your accomplishments, and why these make you the best candidate. The other is to attack your opponent. Since Biden is a complete failure, the only option is to attack.