January 6 committee hearings

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
Nobody cares but you brainwashed, leftist nutjobs that will never change your minds even after this shitshow of an administration.

Everyone sane knows this whole charade is politics at its worst - imprisoning people for walking into a building while you retards let murderers out on the streets.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
You're about to find out who cares real soon! lol. This is your defense when you know the people you backed are FUCKED!

Keep not watching. The rest of us are witnessing what happens just before a President goes to prison.
 
ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

EOG Dedicated
If you're a politician, and you want to get reelected, you have two options. One is to point out all of your accomplishments, and why these make you the best candidate. The other is to attack your opponent. Since Biden is a complete failure, the only option is to attack.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
We'll see what the ratings were like , I suspect Tucker will get his highest ratings ever.

So they let a hated woman like Cheney just drone on and on? That's crazy, no one likes her. other than Hillary she's prob the 2nd most hated woman in america.
 
