Jay Cutler's teammates don't like him

Bears receiver Kevin White and quarterback Jay Cutler worked together by themselves on a side field Wednesday while the punt units took over the main field for one session in practice.Earlier in the organized team activity, Cutler sought White out to discuss a play they had just run in team drills.





White was one of several Bears players who watched the Super Bowl at Cutler's house in February, and he was among the group Cutler hosted for informal workouts and bonding activities in Nashville, Tenn., in April.

"Jay has a familiy, so he has to handle whatever he has to handle as a father off the field," White said. "But when we can, we'll go to dinner or go to his house, hang out a little bit."



The Bears are not making Cutler available to media until mandatory minicamp in June, but White explained their progress Wednesday. They continue to refine details such as where Cutler wants White to stop against a certain coverage, how to play off of linebackers and how Cutler wants him to come back to the ball on a hook route.

"Being on the same page with your quarterback," White said, "is everything."