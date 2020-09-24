Jays/Yanks 09.24.20

choslamshe
EOG Dedicated
Don't understand the movement on the UNDER. These teams are crushing one another and tonight's pitchers have been pretty bad against the opposing lineups, especially Ryu.
10 runs has been accomplished by JUST the winning team in 7 out of 9 meetings this year and the last 6 games.
Why does it change tonight?
OVER 9.5 -105 seems right to me
