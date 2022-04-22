Kudos to the Mavs who have figured out a way to punch Utah in the mouth without Luka. But, talk about same ol' same ol' with the underachieving Jazz. Mitchell can't elevate himself or his team when games matter and the Jazz offense remains like a Jazz offense from the 90s at times. Even if they come back in the series down 2-1, hard to believe this team would compete against the rest of the West moving forward.



So expectedly disappointing...