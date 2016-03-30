Jessamyn Duke discusses her MMA career

Born Gambler
Listen here:

https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/mmas-jessamyn-duke-talks-about-her-fighting-career


Former UFC competitor and current Invicta participant Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) joined hosts John Kelly and Alan Dinkenson to talk about her rewarding career in mixed martial arts.

Duke also discussed her keen interest in gaming, including her involvement in Twitch, the world's leading video platform and community for gamers.

Also contributing to the Tuesday night show was college basketball devotees Tommy Dutch, Bobby the Owl and Missouri John.
 
Born Gambler
Re: Jessamyn Duke discusses her MMA career

Duke and Dutch were outstanding interview subjects.

Bobby the Owl likes Oakland over ODU in the championship game of the inaugural Vegas 16 tournament.
 
EOG Master
Re: Jessamyn Duke discusses her MMA career

I wanted to ask Miss Duke about Jemyma Betrian who was 35-1 in muay thai, 3-0 boxing, 2-0 mma, who fought for 6 months out of Glendale gym where 4horsewomen train. Somehow the question got vetoed, and took a shift to video games for 10 minutes.
 
EOG Master
duke was a -150 chalk over aldana, holm was only -125 tonight
 
