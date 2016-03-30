Jessamyn Duke discusses her MMA career

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Listen here:
https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/mmas-jessamyn-duke-talks-about-her-fighting-career
Former UFC competitor and current Invicta participant Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) joined hosts John Kelly and Alan Dinkenson to talk about her rewarding career in mixed martial arts.
Duke also discussed her keen interest in gaming, including her involvement in Twitch, the world's leading video platform and community for gamers.
Also contributing to the Tuesday night show was college basketball devotees Tommy Dutch, Bobby the Owl and Missouri John.
https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/mmas-jessamyn-duke-talks-about-her-fighting-career
Former UFC competitor and current Invicta participant Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) joined hosts John Kelly and Alan Dinkenson to talk about her rewarding career in mixed martial arts.
Duke also discussed her keen interest in gaming, including her involvement in Twitch, the world's leading video platform and community for gamers.
Also contributing to the Tuesday night show was college basketball devotees Tommy Dutch, Bobby the Owl and Missouri John.