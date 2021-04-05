Jets trade Darnold

When trading players exactly like this circumstance, teams like the Jets, Bengals, Jags should have to formally apologize to the player for not giving him the opportunity to be successful. Talk about having zero control over the success of your career.
 
Jets are set up a lot better now for Wilson than they ever were in Darnold's time. Since Darnold got drafted they have been overcoming bad contracts and turning over the roster at too slow a pace. Smart way to do it is like the Dolphins, get rid of every asset you can, play the young guys you have and then go get your QB and surround him with talent.

Hard to expect a lot from Darnold but all he's got to do is beat out Teddy game manager for a job. He'll get his shot now as a much matured player who probably came out of USC a little too early to be an effective pro.
 
Minchew doesn't have anything in JAX either, compare his stats to Darnold. Much more efficient.

Darnold's a bust.

His TD/INT ratio will always be through the roof.

At one point CAR was only offering a 4th for him. And Jets thought about it.

Jets are better off going for a safer pick, Bama's Jones. But like Darnold, they think Wilson's
ceiling is huge.
 
If Jones ends up on a team with little talent he's going to fold up like Darnold. Going to the Niners he's got a better chance. I think the narrative on him is so phony. They talk about his precision, but he's throwing to a bunch of NFL receivers getting free runs all over the field. And what I did see of him is that he doesn't really lead receivers that great or throw into the tightest windows. He's got nothing proving NFL QB talent yet. The tape on him versus Burrow is just so different, Burrow put the ball in tight spots at LSU on pressure plays. Jones just stands back there for 3 seconds, decides who is the most wide open, then throws it to him. Sorry to say this but the guy has Andy Dalton written all over him.

Wilson is a real boom or bust, but I get it the guy has crazy arm talent. Very reminiscent of Josh Allen, he'll have to be groomed properly. Allen didn't look good on tape because of playing on a bad team, Wilson's tape is hard to read because his guys are winning easy battles against inferior teams. That BYU schedule this year was something Nebraska in the 90s would have been proud of. But yeah he can throw it 60 yards across his body so the scouts will drool. Going back watching Mahomes at Texas Tech though the differences are enormous. Being able to throw the ball far isn't really what makes a QB, its making impossible throws on 3rd down with different arm angles and as you are about to get sacked and you see that from Mahomes from college and you saw that from Burrow at LSU. I didn't see that with Wilson, probably because he didn't have to do it much.
 
How could a team in the biggest market be so inept, for so long?
The curse of being there adding pressure. They refused to properly rebuild and got a lot of mediocre seasons, got to 7-9 and thought they were ready, and a few injuries later they are 2-14. The Giants are probably on a worse path right now, an easy division probably fooling them that they are about to turn the corner but they never really rebuilt well. Then again with probably the dumbest GM around it won't get better for the G-men.
 
I liked Darnold at SC, he turned broken plays into big gains out of the pocket.

That's not happening in the pros. He's not a efficient pocket passer.
 
The curse of being there adding pressure. They refused to properly rebuild and got a lot of mediocre seasons, got to 7-9 and thought they were ready, and a few injuries later they are 2-14. The Giants are probably on a worse path right now, an easy division probably fooling them that they are about to turn the corner but they never really rebuilt well. Then again with probably the dumbest GM around it won't get better for the G-men.
But I suspect it won't take the Giants 50 years to turn the team into winners.
 
Great point, HEIM.

Broken plays rarely work in the NFL.

In college football, broken plays go for touchdowns all the time, especially in the Group of Five conferences.

One other big difference between pro football and college football, compliments of Peyton Manning.

Manning was talking about receivers at both levels and he said, "In college football, everyone's open and in pro football, no one's open."
 
Maybe they can convert Darnold to TE. His original HS position.

He ain't starting again in NFL at Qb.
 
