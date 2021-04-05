Jets trade Darnold

Heim said: Minchew doesn't have anything in JAX either, compare his stats to Darnold. Much more efficient.



Darnold's a bust.



His TD/INT ratio will always be through the roof.



At one point CAR was only offering a 4th for him. And Jets thought about it.



Jets are better off going for a safer pick, Bama's Jones. But like Darnold, they think Wilson's

ceiling is huge.

If Jones ends up on a team with little talent he's going to fold up like Darnold. Going to the Niners he's got a better chance. I think the narrative on him is so phony. They talk about his precision, but he's throwing to a bunch of NFL receivers getting free runs all over the field. And what I did see of him is that he doesn't really lead receivers that great or throw into the tightest windows. He's got nothing proving NFL QB talent yet. The tape on him versus Burrow is just so different, Burrow put the ball in tight spots at LSU on pressure plays. Jones just stands back there for 3 seconds, decides who is the most wide open, then throws it to him. Sorry to say this but the guy has Andy Dalton written all over him.Wilson is a real boom or bust, but I get it the guy has crazy arm talent. Very reminiscent of Josh Allen, he'll have to be groomed properly. Allen didn't look good on tape because of playing on a bad team, Wilson's tape is hard to read because his guys are winning easy battles against inferior teams. That BYU schedule this year was something Nebraska in the 90s would have been proud of. But yeah he can throw it 60 yards across his body so the scouts will drool. Going back watching Mahomes at Texas Tech though the differences are enormous. Being able to throw the ball far isn't really what makes a QB, its making impossible throws on 3rd down with different arm angles and as you are about to get sacked and you see that from Mahomes from college and you saw that from Burrow at LSU. I didn't see that with Wilson, probably because he didn't have to do it much.