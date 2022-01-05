Jim Harbaugh

B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Las Vegas Raiders Bound !

Davis Will Get Him With The Money Offer. $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

Bears Will Try To Fight Him Off.



profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh "might be tempted" to leave Michigan for NFL - ProFootballTalk

As the NFL’s coaching carousel begins to spin, there’s one college coach who might be ready to jump back to the league.Jim Harbaugh.Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com cites sources from both the NFL and Michigan in his Tuesday report that Harbaugh “might be tempted” to leave his alma mater for an...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
He has hated being at michigan for awhile, he hasnt had that gleame in his eye like he did at sandiego, stanford and 49ers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top