JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(25) Pittsburgh -20.5 over Syracuse (bought half):

The Panthers (1-0) open up ACC play against Syracuse (0-1 0-1) coming off a season tune up triumph over Austin Peay 55-0 last week. Kenny Pickett (14/20 277 1 TD) also ran for a score and threw a 51 yard TD pass to DJ Turner in a cakewalk of the Governors. The Panthers, who scored on all 6 of its first possessions, also racked up 147 yards on the ground and 6 TD, led by Vincent Davis (11-43 3.9 2 TD). Austin Peay managed just 107 total yards and committed 4 turnovers, while Governor QB Jeremiah Oatswall (7/18 96 1 INT) was victimized all afternoon facing a dominant Pitt defense absorbing 4 sacks. Backup Kam Williams (9/15 40 1 INT) fared no better in an attempt to at the very least show something on the scoreboard. Pitt remains at Heinz Field to host Syracuse, who were blitzed last week 31-6 at #18 North Carolina. Javonte Williams (14-56 4.0 3 TD) amassed three 4th quarter TD runs to open up a close game, making up for a shaky performance by Sam Howell (25/34 295 1 TD 2 INT). The Tar Heels committed 4 total turnovers but managed to outgain the Orange 463-203overall from scrimmage. Tommy Devito (13/31 112) was a virtual non factor as was the Syracuse running game, which was held to just 68 yards on the ground and 202 overall. Andre Syzmt was the entire Orangemen offense kicking two short field goals.



Howell will look to atone from a disappointing start at the helm. While he was fairly accurate in completion pct and yardage, he did take a lot of chances but was deemed unsuccessful especially on the opposing side of the field. Williams and Michael Carter (7-77 11.0) were able to bail him out although the opposition didn't provide much competition despite the score remaining close for 3 quarters. Moving the ball wasn't much of an issue last Saturday but finishing successful drives will probably show room for improvement though opening week jitters was likely the culprit. The defense seemed to be clicking on all cylinders thanks to 10 TFL's, and INT's by Psris Ford and Erick Hallett. The Panthers up front presence also surrendered a net of 1 rushing yards while Dayon Hayes recorded 3 of his teams' 4 sacks. Meanwhile, Devito will need to be more equipped and mobile in the pocket while not acting on desperation alone when it comes to accuracy. Syracuse does have a decent receiving core led by Taj Harris and Anthony Queeley, but are thin in the RB spot as Jawhar Jordan (14-26 1.9) and Markenzy Pierre (5-12 2.4) both had subpar performances.



Saying that the Orange offense sputtered would be an insult to broken down cars everywhere. It got crushed and thrown in the junkyard by North Carolina's defense. The Panthers are considered one of the top defenses in the ACC and that was certainly the case against the Governors. Even without Jalen Twyman, Pitt boasts plenty of talent on defense in safeties Paris Ford and Damar Hamlin as well as defensive lineman Patrick Jones II, who had 9.5 sacks last year. As long as Howell is more efficient becoming more in sync with his receivers, the Panthers have a sizable edge in offensive talent given the red zone success of Williams who took matters into his own hands last week. The Panthers defense will pin its ears back and go hunting in this one. Laying the points once again in another rout against an inept anorexic Syracuse attack.



Best of luck however you play!

YTD 0-1 .000 -1.10