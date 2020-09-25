JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(4) Georgia -27.5 over Arkansas:

Hopefully the start of the SEC 14 days later will prove positive to get me off the schneid after some awful luck thus far the first 2 weeks. We'll give the ACC a much needed break after some bad loses in Clemson and Pitt the first 2 weeks. 4th ranked Georgia travels to Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium to take on Arkansas in the SEC opener for both. The Bulldogs come off a 12-2 2019 campaign including 7-1 in the conference achieving a national ranking of 4th despite eventually losing in the SEC Championship to eventual national titleholder LSU 37-10. Quarterback and NFL rookie bigmouth specialist Jake Frohm led the team in passing with 2,860 yards and 24 touchdowns. Running back D'Andre Swift led the team in rushing with 1,218 yards. Both stars have since moved on to Buffalo and Detroit in the NFL respectfully, but you still can't look back from this national power to repeat for contention in 2020. The Bulldogs have added USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels, who arrives as a redshirt sophomore with immediate eligibility and is competing with Jamie Newman who transferred from Wake Forest and offers a ton of upside at the position. He’s a dual-threat player who offers way more versatility and playmaking ability than Fromm ever could’ve hoped to. That could open up the offense in a major way. They also added Florida State graduate transfer tight end Tre' McKitty. The team also signed the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for the second time in three years, giving Georgia the most talented roster in college football on paper. Georgia kept its eight conference games that were already scheduled, and the Bulldogs added a match at Arkansas and one at home against Mississippi State to round out its 10-game slate. Newman showcased his phenomenal ability last season. He went 220-of-361 for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while also rushing for 574 yards and six scores as well. The quarterback is unafraid to take shots down the field, which could better utilize the Bulldogs’ pass-catching weapons and open things up. In addition, head coach Kirby Smart feels optimistic this season about his defense which kept points off the board and stymied the opponents' rushing attack, or lackthereof. The passing defense, while good, was carved up by Joe Burrow in the SEC Championship Game, but in fairness, almost every team that faced the eventual national champions had it happen to them. Despite losing 5 starters on that front, they've more than made up for it thanks to Malik Herring’s decision to return for his senior season, along with the return of Devonte Wyatt and a fully-healthy 5th-year senior Julian Rochester, The depth on the defensive roster extends to the secondary, where Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes will man the corners.



In what was a horrendous mess last season, Arkansas (2-10 0-8) lost their final 9 games in a row and ended the 2019 campaign with a 19 loss losing streak against SEC competition. Second-year head coach Chad Morris was fired after a loss to Western Kentucky in November. He finished at Arkansas with a record of 4–18, going 0–14 in SEC play. Enter Sam Pittman, a career assistant who mostly dealt with offensive lines in his 16 previous gigs, including at Arkansas under in the mid-2010s. He might not have any head coaching experience outside of the high school and community college level, but he brought in a few coordinators to help make up for that. Improving the nation’s 111th best offense that averaged 340 yards and 21 points per game, and failed to score more than 24 points ten times in 12 games, starts with getting more out of the passing game. Five different quarterbacks combined to miss more than half of their throws, connect on just 5.7 yards per pass, and threw 14 touchdown passes with 15 interceptions. Rakeem Boyd was a bright spot with a team-high 1,133 rushing yards and eight scores, and Arizona State transfer Trelon Smith should be ready to go as a speedy all-around option in the mix. Depth and consistency continues to be a major obstacle and question mark for this bunch, but the good news likely for the Razorbacks is that things couldn't be as bleak as 2019, unless the layoff and lack of motivation rears its' ugly head early on. Defense was no exception to Arkansas’ shortcomings in 2019. They finished ranked 110th in the FBS and last in the SEC in total defense. They gave up an average of 36.8 points per game, not only a distant last in the SEC but also 124th in the country and last among Power 5 programs. Some of the struggles can be blamed on injuries to key players, but a lot of it was dysfunction in the program. The Razorbacks have a lot of key players to replace, but perhaps an overhaul is what the defense needed. Barry Odom said in late April the team would run a multiple-scheme system.. With Arkansas still yet to hold a practice amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely not much has changed. McTelvin Agim and Jamario Bell were both lost defensive linemen who combined for 9.5 sacks. They also have to replace linebacker De’Jon Harris, who led the SEC in tackles through the regular season in 2018 and 2019. The Razorbacks also lose another key piece from their defense in the secondary. Safety Kamren Curl, who had 76 tackles and a team-high 2 interceptions, declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season. Arkansas already wasn’t great at forcing turnovers, averaging just 0.5 interceptions per game last year, tied for 106th in the FBS.



