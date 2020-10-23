JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
(5) Ohio St -26 over Nebraska:
After a month and a half following the official open of the 2020 season, the Big Ten finally gets underway this week with Nebraska(5-73-6) taking on 5th ranked Ohio St.(13-1 9-0) Junior QB, Heisman hopeful, and potential top NFL draft pick Justin Fields (238/354 3273 41 TD 3 INT) returns for some unfinished business after last season’s 29-23 semifinal championship loss to Clemson. Unfortunately, Fields will no longer be able to turn around and hand the ball off to J.K. Dobbins or watch Chase Young singlehandedly destroy opposing game plans due to graduation to the NFL. However, under head coach Ryan Day’s tutelege and immediate return to conference play there’s no question Fields will well be up to the challenge in 2020. Master Teague III, who had 789 yards and 5.8 per carry last season, was the likely replacement for Dobbins until he suffered a setback in the spring, reportedly a torn Achilles. The likely top setback in the back field will be transfer Trey Sermon, whom despite an injury in 2019 racked up over 2,000 rushing yards and 25 TD in 3 seasons. Fields also has the beneficiary of a stacked receiving core led by junior wideout Chris Olave (46-80 12 TD), who led the Buckeyes in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2019. Olave’s efforts earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten third team in 2019, and he comes into the 2020 season as a member of the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list. Garrett Wilson (30-452 5 TD) will make the move to the slot for the 2020 campaign, a change that Day said would give him more opportunity in the offense. The Buckeyes averaged 57 ppg last season and won by an average of better than 33 points per game including 8 games by better than 30. None of this bodes well for Nebraska’ defense which allowed 28 points per game last season though they did hang in some of their tough conference losses. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will look to bring even more heat this upcoming season but that could be a challenge due to the laste season start. The Davis twins were the top sack artists last year, with Khalil recording 8 and Carlos 4. With them gone, Ben Stille, a senior defensive end, becomes the one that the coaching staff will lean on to create pressure. Stille, who might be the only defensive lineman who can confidently be penciled in as a starter, had 3 sacks last year and 6.5 tackles for loss, which was 3rd on the team behind Khalil Davis and JoJo Domann, Nebraska’s athletic hybrid OLB/safety.
One issue surrounding Nebraska in 2019 that has a tendency to carry over is the health of QB Adrian Martinez, who was coming off an outstanding freshman season. He missed two games because of a knee injury and then had offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Of course things don’t get any easier with news of the transfer of JD Spielman, who amassed nearly 900 receiving yards last season. Now at TCU, depth in the passing game will be a question mark. Wandale Robinson, a dual threat back, may have to pick up the slack as the primary target for the aerial attack with Jack Stoll as the secondary option. One thing that Nebraska has acclaimed is more depth in the running game given a balanced roster featuring Brenden Jaimes, Matt Farnoik, Jurgens, Boe Wilson, Trent Hixson, and talented 6-9, 295-pound redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart returning. The challenge of course will be prevalent this season given that the Buckeyes allowed just a shade under 14 points per contest. Even after losing Young and his single-season school record 16.5 sacks, the Buckeyes are well-stocked at defensive end. Zack Harrison is projected to near duplicate Young as their top defender as he brings the pressure outside against opposing QB’s dominating the d line. Jonathan Cooper, who missed 4 games last season due to ankle surgery and Tyreke Smith are also expected to make plays in which Ohio St could take advantage.
With Nebraska losing 5 key starters on defense from last season, they will struggle against Fields and a high octane hurry up potent Ohio St offense that will feature plenty of speed and experience. While I do expect some early season rust on both sides, the Cornhuskers need to create some stops early to stay within striking distance. Martinez is under the spotlight after an uneven sophomore campaign and a rebuilt Ohio State defense is a tough place to start 2020. Daye, Fields and company will look to give the championship aspirations another shot making a statement early in the season.
I’ll have a second Saturday play coming up later.
After a month and a half following the official open of the 2020 season, the Big Ten finally gets underway this week with Nebraska(5-73-6) taking on 5th ranked Ohio St.(13-1 9-0) Junior QB, Heisman hopeful, and potential top NFL draft pick Justin Fields (238/354 3273 41 TD 3 INT) returns for some unfinished business after last season’s 29-23 semifinal championship loss to Clemson. Unfortunately, Fields will no longer be able to turn around and hand the ball off to J.K. Dobbins or watch Chase Young singlehandedly destroy opposing game plans due to graduation to the NFL. However, under head coach Ryan Day’s tutelege and immediate return to conference play there’s no question Fields will well be up to the challenge in 2020. Master Teague III, who had 789 yards and 5.8 per carry last season, was the likely replacement for Dobbins until he suffered a setback in the spring, reportedly a torn Achilles. The likely top setback in the back field will be transfer Trey Sermon, whom despite an injury in 2019 racked up over 2,000 rushing yards and 25 TD in 3 seasons. Fields also has the beneficiary of a stacked receiving core led by junior wideout Chris Olave (46-80 12 TD), who led the Buckeyes in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2019. Olave’s efforts earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten third team in 2019, and he comes into the 2020 season as a member of the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list. Garrett Wilson (30-452 5 TD) will make the move to the slot for the 2020 campaign, a change that Day said would give him more opportunity in the offense. The Buckeyes averaged 57 ppg last season and won by an average of better than 33 points per game including 8 games by better than 30. None of this bodes well for Nebraska’ defense which allowed 28 points per game last season though they did hang in some of their tough conference losses. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will look to bring even more heat this upcoming season but that could be a challenge due to the laste season start. The Davis twins were the top sack artists last year, with Khalil recording 8 and Carlos 4. With them gone, Ben Stille, a senior defensive end, becomes the one that the coaching staff will lean on to create pressure. Stille, who might be the only defensive lineman who can confidently be penciled in as a starter, had 3 sacks last year and 6.5 tackles for loss, which was 3rd on the team behind Khalil Davis and JoJo Domann, Nebraska’s athletic hybrid OLB/safety.
One issue surrounding Nebraska in 2019 that has a tendency to carry over is the health of QB Adrian Martinez, who was coming off an outstanding freshman season. He missed two games because of a knee injury and then had offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Of course things don’t get any easier with news of the transfer of JD Spielman, who amassed nearly 900 receiving yards last season. Now at TCU, depth in the passing game will be a question mark. Wandale Robinson, a dual threat back, may have to pick up the slack as the primary target for the aerial attack with Jack Stoll as the secondary option. One thing that Nebraska has acclaimed is more depth in the running game given a balanced roster featuring Brenden Jaimes, Matt Farnoik, Jurgens, Boe Wilson, Trent Hixson, and talented 6-9, 295-pound redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart returning. The challenge of course will be prevalent this season given that the Buckeyes allowed just a shade under 14 points per contest. Even after losing Young and his single-season school record 16.5 sacks, the Buckeyes are well-stocked at defensive end. Zack Harrison is projected to near duplicate Young as their top defender as he brings the pressure outside against opposing QB’s dominating the d line. Jonathan Cooper, who missed 4 games last season due to ankle surgery and Tyreke Smith are also expected to make plays in which Ohio St could take advantage.
With Nebraska losing 5 key starters on defense from last season, they will struggle against Fields and a high octane hurry up potent Ohio St offense that will feature plenty of speed and experience. While I do expect some early season rust on both sides, the Cornhuskers need to create some stops early to stay within striking distance. Martinez is under the spotlight after an uneven sophomore campaign and a rebuilt Ohio State defense is a tough place to start 2020. Daye, Fields and company will look to give the championship aspirations another shot making a statement early in the season.
I’ll have a second Saturday play coming up later.