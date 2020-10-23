JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Michigan St -13 over Rutgers:

We stay in the Big Ten with a Spartan squad (7-6 4-5)who needed to win their final 2 games to be eligible for a Pinstripe Bowl Berth in which they eventually took advantage by beating Wake Forest27-21 at Yankee Stadium. Last season during the regular campaign, MSU pitched a 27-0 shutout behind a defense that received mixed reviews. Sparty allowed 22.5 points per contest last season, seemingly dominating against weaker league competition while not posing much of a challenge against national foes. After losing Brian Lewerke to graduation, the Phoenix native did compile nearly 9550 yards in total offense including 3100 last season with 17 TD and 13 INT, the focus of the starting job now turns to a battle between Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day. Whoever wins the job will be flanked in the backfield by redshirt sophomore Elijah Collins, an All-Big-Ten-caliber running back, and throw to a promising cast of receivers including Western Michigan transfer Jayden Reed, sophomore Tre Mosley and redshirt sophomore Jalen Nailor. Mel Tucker is not one to put his pedal to the metal when it comes to an up tempo offense, but he is aiming for better results in 2020. An identical scoring average to their defense last season, Tucker would like to see some more consistency, primarily in the run game which isn’t as suspect. It might be a bit difficult to emerge with a thousand yard rushing game from just a single setback, however, if there’s one back where you couldn’t put it past, the name Elijah Collins certainly comes to mind. The sophomore last season fell just 12 yards short of the milestone last season with a 4,4 rushing average and 5 TD. Western Michigan transfer Jayden Reed, sophomore Tre Mosley and redshirt sophomore Jalen Nailor will provide plenty of targets for Lombardi. TO say that Rutgers’ defense was a mess last season was an understatement, allowing 37 ppg and dropping 6 of their 10 losses by better than 30 points. No team in the B1G had more trouble reaching the quarterback than Rutgers last season. The Scarlet Knights ended the year with 18 total sacks in 12 games and five of those came in the team’s only two wins. Rutgers does return Julius Turner, who registered 2.0 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries a year ago. There are a few other names also back in 2020, Mike Tverdov, Jaohne Duggan, Brendan Bordner and Tijaun Mason. However, that group wasn’t very productive. Taken advantage by opposing passing games all season, the secondary will take quite sometime to develop into a productive group that generates positive results.



Rutgers (2-10 0-9) was shut out a 1-A record 4 times in 2019, and averaged just 12.5 overall. The tandem of Johnny Langan (80/159 840 4 TD 9 INT) Artur Sitkowski (44/68 4291 TD 2 INT), and Mclane Carter (27/47 368 2 TD 4 INT) proved to be an understated abysmal. If there was any bright spot out of this fray, Isaih Pacheco (169-729 4.3 7 TD) proved to be productive despite one of the most vulnerable offensive lines in the country. Sitkowski or Noah Vedral are listed as potential starters under center. Aron Cruickshank, a transfer from Wisconsin who had a 95-yard kick return in the Rose Bowl, is listed as a starter at wide receiver. The offensive line hasn’t been a strength for Rutgers over the last few years and it remains a major question mark this season as well. Greg Schiano is going to have plenty of questions that will need to be answered for this bunch on offense as the season progresses. While Pacheco will return, depth runs rather thin behind him. Aaron Young will be his backup. Young rushed for 171 yards on 43 attempts last season. Bo Melton (30-427 2 TD) along with Cruickshank will be the primary targets in the receiving core. The Spartans are better equipped at the end position with Jacub Panasiuk returning for his third year as a starter. Panasiuk finished with 34 tackles, 8.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks as a junior and finally has the opportunity to emerge from the large Willekes’ shadow as the team’s premier pass rusher. The Spartans will come close to rivaling their run defense from a year ago, but look for an incremental step back until the inexperienced linemen have a little more playing time under their belts.



Both teams are in a state of transition with new coaches and potentially new quarterbacks in the mix. It’s hard to have faith in Rutgers until you actually see them prove that they’ve improved on the field as opposed to on paper. Look for Michigan State to run the ball against a Rutgers’ defense that was 107th in the country last season. With Lombardi having experience under center and facing an undermanned, outclassed defense, expect the mix of both the depth at receiver to dominate Rutgers o a convincing victory.





