JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Appalachian St -32 over UL Monroe:

The Mountaineers (3-1 1-0) look to extend their overall winning streak to 3 games after last weeks' 45-17 ambushing of Arkansas St that gave App St their first triumph in over 3 weeks between games. Zach Thomas (15/22 202 4 TD 1 INT) had one of his best games of the season that led to a 31-7 halftime lead against the Red Wolves coupled with a defense that shut down one of the Sun Belt's most potent offenses. Thomas opened the scoring midway through the first half with a 46 yard TD pass to Christian Wells (2-66 2 TD) and followed that connection up later with a 20 yard scoring strike in the 4th quarter to cap the carnage. Thomas (7-82 11.7 1 TD) also ran for a 60 yard scoring run calling his own number late in the third quarter, and was complemented by Daetrich Harrington (18-137 7.6 1 TD) 55 yard scoring run leading a ground attack that amassed 305 rushing yards overall. Despite bettering the Red Wolves' high paced offensive tempo, App St still was sloppy committing 3 turnovers including 2 lost fumbles. However their defense more than made up for it sacking Layne Hatcher (9/16 178 1 INT) and Logan Bonner (13/25 117) 7 times combined. Lincoln Pare (5-46 9.2 1 TD) and Jamal Jones (5-14 2.8 1 TD) accounted for Ark St's 2 TD's, but registered just 73 yards on the ground overall. Jonathan Adams Jr. was the lone bright spot catching 6 passes for 134 yards, but it wasn't nearly enough. The Mounties head south to Monroe to take on the winless Warhawks (0-6 0-3). UL Monroe fell to South Alabama 38-14 last week as the Jaguars raced out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back. Desmond Trottier (8/12 184 3 TD) found Kawaan Baker (6-154 3 TD) on scoring passes of 80 yards, and 5 yards twice while Devin Rockette opened the scoring with a 95 yard pick 6. Trottier (8-33 4.1 1 TD) also ran for a 5 yard score in the third quarter a USA racked up 415 total yards. Colby Suits (23/34 286 1 TD 1 INT) played from behind all game long and got little support from a running game that managed just 94 yards, 49 from Josh Jonson on 15 carries (3.3) including a one yard TD. South Alabama recorded 4 sacks and forced 3 turnovers keeping the Warhawks in search of their first win of an otherwise lost season.



Thomas (63/99 805 6 TD 3 INT) has shown resilience and poise despite an unbalanced schedule thus far in 2020. He has an extremely balanced receiving core led by Thomas Hennigan (14-287 1 TD) and Malik WIlliams (14-160 1 TD), plus is dangerous in the triple option offense calling his own number (26-129 5.0 2 TD). Harrington (77-438 5.7 7 TD) is super quick and relentless off his first step in the backfield accounting for better than half his team's TD as The Mounties have averaged nearly 280 yards on the ground in each of their first 4 games ranking 7th in the country. App St averages 35 points per contest given Shawn Clark's early attack that has propelled them to huge lead early before calling off the dogs in the second half. The Warhawks have allowed 37 points per contest and have lost by an average of 23 ppg while allowing the 13th worst rushing disparity in the nation despite a favorable pass defense which gives up only 180 yards overall. Former DC Mike Collins stepped down a week before the season started and Scott Stoker has inherited a bunch that is vulnerable to yielding big plays thus far.



Despite the amiss of a squad that has had trouble staying within arms distance of their opponents, Suits (133/216 1407 7 TD 5 INT) has been fairly efficient, given the fact he is prone to taking chances down field in a season where UL Monroe has virtually nothing to lose. He does have numerous options with the aerial attack, led by Josh Pederson (22-260), Jahquan Bloomfield (11-242 1 TD), and Javan Frett (13-230 1 TD). The achilles heel is clearly in the rushing offense as Josh Johnson (75-248 3.3 3 TD) who is accountable for all of UL's rushing scores all season. The 3-4 defense by the Mounties has generated paid dividends all around allowing just 19 points and 335 yards of total offense on average. LB Trey Cobb leads App St with 37 tackles and 3 sacks while D Marco Jackson has 3 INT's already. With the great disparity in class and leverage in the running game, UL Monroe will have their hands full in matching talent and a clean game trying to stay within arms length of the Mounties, especially if App St controls the clock and tempo in the ground game.



The Warhawks' struggles have been real on the year and definitely are not going to improve anytime soon. Thomas does not need to put any pressure on himself despite the UL Monroe pass defense providing a mild challenge. With Cobb and Jackson, Suits will be under tremendous pressure trying to elude the pass rush as UL Monroe under center has been prone to turnovers, that could lead to short fields where Harrington could dominate especially if successful drives eat up clock. I'll lay the big number here confident that the Warhawks just don't have the weapons nor talent to hang around very long if at all.



I'll have a second play for Saturday coming up later.