JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Western Michigan -19.5 over Akron (bought half): -120

Yet another conference makes it’s long awaited debut in the MAC, where the Western Michigan Broncos take on the Akron Zips from Summa Field at IndoFision Stadium. In 2019, WMU finished second in the West Division at 7-6, 5-3 in the conference, falling to WKU 23-20 in the First Responder Bowl. Akron basically ran the table and went winless at 0-12 dropping all of their conference games as both these teams did not face each other. The Broncos averaged 33 points per contest last season while allowing 26. Akron on the other hand managed just 10.5 points on average, including getting shut out twice, both to Buffalo and Northern Illinois while giving up around 36 per contest.



In 2020 WMU will play just 6 regular season games before the MAC Championship is determined plus of course bowl eligibility consideration. Jon Wassink (241/407 3097 20 TD 8 INT) in 2019 led this Broncos offense, but Kaleb Eleby will take the reigns this season with just 5 games under his MAAC belt. Levante Bellamy led the Broncs in rushing last season (266-1472 5.5 23 TD) but has since taken his talents to a higher level of Broncos, that being of Denver in the NFL. Ladarius Jefferson looks to take the helm as the starting RB this season, a transfer from Michigan St along with Sean Tyler who rushed for nearly 400 yards last season. Skyy Moore (51-802 3 TD) led WMU in receiving last season and looks to reestablish himself as the #1 target. Giovanni Ricci (51-642 8 TD) matched Moore’s reception count and led the team in TD but has since moved on to Carolina in the NFL. Keith Mixon Jr (50-500 2 TD) was a solid third option but after graduation will likely be replaced by Dwayne Eskridge and Dashon Bussell. Head coach Tim Lester will likely keep the same frame of mind when it comes to the offense, utilizing and emphasizing the run first. That’s going to present a challenge to this Zips’ defense, who ranked near the bottom in the country surrendering 230 yards per game despite a respectable secondary against the pass. Elby completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,092 yards and four touchdowns with a 129.9 passer rating.



Kato Nelson (151/280 1820 11 TD 6 INT) needed to improve on his accuracy but nonetheless minimized his mistakes compared to his overall efficiency. Zack Gibson will look to get the nod this season. Gibson (41/82 425 1 TD 3 INT) was basically the #2 guy but saw a decent amount of action last season. The achillies heel for this offense is the lack of ground game where they averaged a paltry 54 ypg in 2019, including Brandon Lee who averaged below 3 yards per touch. Michiah Burton will likely get the nod as the workhorse in the backfield. Nate Stewart (37-529 3 TD) and Jeremiah Knight (31-430) were Nelson’s top beneficiaries, but the Zips only converted 12 scores through the air last season. Gavin Blunt and Tony Grimes JR will need to help pick up the slack if Akron is to stop their losing streak dating back to last season of 17 straight games. HC Tom Arth has his work cut out for him after an underwhelming recruited class. Zips will look to Nate Stewart (37-529 3 TD), Julian Hicks (32-212 2 TD), and Michael Mathison (31-243) to enhance the receiving core.



The Zips were just 100th in the FBS in passing offense in 2019 with an average of 195.6 yards per game. For Western Michigan, losing Bellamy and Wassink definitely hurts their offense but they have returning experience in the receiving corps. Akron’s offense is a work in progress and that’s putting it politely, although their pass defense looks to continue the road to respectability while their run efficiency and stoppage is another story. Western Michigan is better than anything Akron brings to the table coming into this season and that includes what the Broncos lost from last season.



I’ll have a second play coming up for Saturday later on.