JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Liberty -37 over Massachusetts:
The Flames (8-1) return to Williams Stadium after a heartbreaking loss last week against NC state to host winless Massachusetts (0-3). Zonovan Knight (14-96 6.9 1 TD) ran for a 4 yard score midway through the 4th quarter giving the Wolfpack a 15-14 come from behind victory. Knight also opened up the scoring with a 19 yard scamper to paydirt midway through the second quarter after a scoreless first. Ricky Person also added 83 yards on 14 carries (5.9) as both RB’s bailed out a subpar Bailey Hockman (14/27 154 1 INT). The Wolfpack defense forced 4 Liberty turnovers and recorded 4 sacks of Malik Williams (13/32172 2 TD 3 INT). The normally reliable Liberty rushing game was held to 107 yards overall. Noah Frith (4-73) and Jerome Jackson each caught scoring passes, but it wasn’t enough as the Flames Alex Barbir couldn’t connect on a potential game winning 40yard fg attempt late. Meanwhile, the Minutemen despite playing well disciplined on defense, only managed a safety with no scores on offense in a 24-2 defeat at the hands of FAU. Javion Posey (19-90 4.7 1 TD) ran for a 70 yard rushing score BJ Emmons (8-25 3.1 1 TD) added a one yard run. The Owls held a decisive 368-142 edge in total yards and forced 3 turnovers allowing just 80 passing yards.
Willis (135/212 1817 17TD 4 INT) is clearly blossoming into one of the more pleasant surprises this season, probably not receiving much notoriety despite having the Flames at one point ranked this season. While showing plenty of accuracy and arm strength, he’s also quite nimble on his feet (113-744 6.6 9 TD), especially when it comes to calling his own number in option situations. Willis has plenty of balance in the receiving core, led by DJ Stubbs (30-400 3 TD), Kevin Shaa (30-377 3 TD), and 3 other receivers who have scored 3 TD. Mack (114-583 5.1 3 TD) will look to have a bounce back game while Shedro Louis (60-431 7.1 3 TD) is a solid second option in the backfield. The Flames average nearly 38 ppg and became nationally ranked when they edged VT by a field goal earlier this season. Liberty averages 468 yards per game and have the 11th best rushing attack in the nation. UMass due to the COVID 19 is limited to just 4 games this season. The Minutemen have allowed 39 ppg and are last against the run allowing nearly 240 rushing yards despite a vast improvement their previous outing.
Will Koch (24/40 166 1 TD 1 INT) is part of a core 4 unit under center that has just one lone TD pass and 5 total INT’s. Ellis Meriweather (37-100 2.7) is their lone triple digit RB while Samuel Emitus (13-86 1 TD) is the lone scoring recipient. UMass is virtually incompetent of getting much going on offense as evident by their 12 total points scored all season. They have virtually no ability to make big plays let alone compete on either side of the ball. Walt Bell has virtually no answers, and I don’t see things improving much against an underrated Liberty defense allowing 22 ppg but 12th in the country yielding only 311 total yards and the 7th ranked defense against the pass. TreShaun Clark has 7 of his teams 25 sacks, Anthony Butler has 59 tackles and has 3 of his Flames’ 10 picks.
Liberty could easily be favored by 40 or more come kickoff time, but given the lackluster nature of it’s opponent, to say that UMass will be begging for mercy in this tilt will be a huge understatement. Already knowing this independent Liberty squad will be headed to a prominent bowl game, Hugh Freeze will have his club ready nonetheless en route to a lopsided victory. The Flames have an elite offense that should be able to score at least 50 points in this game which is concerning for UMass bettors since the Minutemen have yet to score more than ten points in a single game this season. Throw darts at this one, especially if you love blowouts like yours truly.
I’ll have at least one more game up during this Thanksgiving week.
