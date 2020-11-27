JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

UCF -25 over South Florida:

Central Florida (5-3 4-3) got off to a promising start last weekend against AAC rivals, and 7th ranked Cincinnati last week, but could not stop a late comeback by the Bearcats in a hard fought 36-33 loss at the Bounce House. Desmon Ridder (14-57 4.1 2 TD) ran for his second of 2 TD, this one from 3 yards out early in the 4th quarter erasing a 3 point deficit and giving the Knights the lead for good. Ridder (21/32 338 2 TD) also hooked up with Josh Whyle (5-81 1 TD) on a 29 yard scoring pass and later with Leonard Taylor (6-76 1 TD) from 7 yards out. The game for the most part was back and forth as both teams exchanged the lead multiple times. Dillon Gabriel (26/49 243 3 TD 1 INT) was efficient although mostly on short drops, but connected with Merlon Williams (8-97 2 TD) on TD passes of 6 and 19 yards to Marion Williams (8-97 2 TD) and again to Jaylon Robinson (5-32 1 TD) from 10 yards out. The Bearcats held a 38-22 minute time of possession, produced 29 first downs, and recorded 4 sacks. UCF hits the road and looks to start a new winning streak against their instate rivals South Florida (1-7 0-6) who were bullied by Houston 56-21. Clayton Tune (10-120 12.0 2 TD) scored on 2 TD runs of 26 and 13 yards while throwing a 28 yard scoring pass to Bryson Smith (3-45 1 TD) Tune (14/25 165 3 TD 1 INT) also connected with Keith Corbin (4-69 1 TD) and Christian Trahan (3-23 1 TD). The Cougars tallied 505 total yards including 319 on the ground, while the defense forced 3 lost fumbles and sacked Jordan McCloud (14/29 180 1 TD) 5 times. After opening with a 3 TD win over The Citadel, the Bulls have now lost 7 straight.



Gabriel (205/332 3017 26 TD 3 INT) will be certainly in the Heisman discussion come regular seasons end, but a knock against him could be 2 of 3 losses that should have easily been wins against Tulsa and Memphis. Still, UCF is by far and away the top aerial attack in the country averaging 378 passing yards per game. Of course it helps to have Williams (71-1039 10 TD) and Robinson (46-854 5 TD) as your one two punch downfield. Oh yeah, by the way the Knights can also run the ball too with Otis Anderson (109-614 5.6 4 TD) and Greg McCrae (106-551 5.2 8 TD) the top backfield workhorses. UCF is one of the top offenses in the nation averaging nearly 43 per contest. USF yields an average of 37 ppg and is especially vulnerable against the run surrendering an average of 210 rushing yards. Antonio Grier leads the Bulls with 48 tackles, but has missed some key ones and has 4 of his team’s conference low 7 sacks. Daquan Evans could be one to watch as the lone DB that could give Gabriel some problems as evident of his team leading 4 picks, but UCF’s star sophomore has proven to be nimble when it comes to scrambling out of the pocket making solid throws on the run given his ability to read mixed coverage packages. Gabriel threw for 601 yards in one of their losses this season to Memphis. Josh Heupel is not looking for a one dimensional offensive set, though it could be another big day for Gabriel.



It has been a nightmare nonetheless to say the least for the Bulls, as McCloud (88/148 9375 TD 2 INT) has done his best to stay resilient despite being part of a mix of 4 different QB’s thus far. Problem is that there’s not much depth when it comes to his receiving core as Omarion Dollison (19-249 1 TD) and Devontres Dukes (19-231 2 TD) his primary targets. He alsohas limited options in the backfield as well with Johnny Ford (55-285 3 TD) and Kelly Joiner (64-252 1 TD) his primary carriers. USF has shown spark at times averaging about 20 points per game, but most of those have come from playing from behind to heavier competition. UCF by all means is not a defensive juggernaut giving up nearly 30 points per contest, but when they attack early it’s tough for the competition to stay within striking distance. UCF allows 451 yards per contest but shouldn’t show much resistance against one of the nation’s basement producing offenses. Richie Grant is one of the country’s recognized d backs with 66 tackles, and the Knights have recorded 21 sacks, 5 by DL Kenny Turnier and 4 from Cam Goode. Grant also leads the team with 4 of UCF’s 10 picks.



The time of possession battle has been an issue for first year head coach Jeff Scott’s team, mostly because the O can’t connect on a meaningful third down try. UCF is No. 1 in the conference on the money downs. UCF is as dangerous an offense as one can find in college football and this season has been no different. Given their hard luck loss to a top 10 last week, they will take it out on a lethargic, slower and younger USF squad, who has virtually nothing to play for except for the little pride they have left.