JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Liberty -37 over Massachusetts:
The Flames (8-1) return to Williams Stadium after a heartbreaking loss last week against NC state to host winless Massachusetts (0-3). Zonovan Knight (14-96 6.9 1 TD) ran for a 4 yard score midway through the 4th quarter giving the Wolfpack a 15-14 come from behind victory. Knight also opened up the scoring with a 19 yard scamper to paydirt midway through the second quarter after a scoreless first. Ricky Person also added 83 yards on 14 carries (5.9) as both RB’s bailed out a subpar Bailey Hockman (14/27 154 1 INT). The Wolfpack defense forced 4 Liberty turnovers and recorded 4 sacks of Malik Williams (13/32172 2 TD 3 INT). The normally reliable Liberty rushing game was held to 107 yards overall. Noah Frith (4-73) and Jerome Jackson each caught scoring passes, but it wasn’t enough as the Flames Alex Barbir couldn’t connect on a potential game winning 40yard fg attempt late. Meanwhile, the Minutemen despite playing well disciplined on defense, only managed a safety with no scores on offense in a 24-2 defeat at the hands of FAU. Javion Posey (19-90 4.7 1 TD) ran for a 70 yard rushing score BJ Emmons (8-25 3.1 1 TD) added a one yard run. The Owls held a decisive 368-142 edge in total yards and forced 3 turnovers allowing just 80 passing yards.

Willis (135/212 1817 17TD 4 INT) is clearly blossoming into one of the more pleasant surprises this season, probably not receiving much notoriety despite having the Flames at one point ranked this season. While showing plenty of accuracy and arm strength, he’s also quite nimble on his feet (113-744 6.6 9 TD), especially when it comes to calling his own number in option situations. Willis has plenty of balance in the receiving core, led by DJ Stubbs (30-400 3 TD), Kevin Shaa (30-377 3 TD), and 3 other receivers who have scored 3 TD. Mack (114-583 5.1 3 TD) will look to have a bounce back game while Shedro Louis (60-431 7.1 3 TD) is a solid second option in the backfield. The Flames average nearly 38 ppg and became nationally ranked when they edged VT by a field goal earlier this season. Liberty averages 468 yards per game and have the 11th best rushing attack in the nation. UMass due to the COVID 19 is limited to just 4 games this season. The Minutemen have allowed 39 ppg and are last against the run allowing nearly 240 rushing yards despite a vast improvement their previous outing.

Will Koch (24/40 166 1 TD 1 INT) is part of a core 4 unit under center that has just one lone TD pass and 5 total INT’s. Ellis Meriweather (37-100 2.7) is their lone triple digit RB while Samuel Emitus (13-86 1 TD) is the lone scoring recipient. UMass is virtually incompetent of getting much going on offense as evident by their 12 total points scored all season. They have virtually no ability to make big plays let alone compete on either side of the ball. Walt Bell has virtually no answers, and I don’t see things improving much against an underrated Liberty defense allowing 22 ppg but 12th in the country yielding only 311 total yards and the 7th ranked defense against the pass. TreShaun Clark has 7 of his teams 25 sacks, Anthony Butler has 59 tackles and has 3 of his Flames’ 10 picks.

Liberty could easily be favored by 40 or more come kickoff time, but given the lackluster nature of it’s opponent, to say that UMass will be begging for mercy in this tilt will be a huge understatement. Already knowing this independent Liberty squad will be headed to a prominent bowl game, Hugh Freeze will have his club ready nonetheless en route to a lopsided victory. The Flames have an elite offense that should be able to score at least 50 points in this game which is concerning for UMass bettors since the Minutemen have yet to score more than ten points in a single game this season. Throw darts at this one, especially if you love blowouts like yours truly.

I’ll have at least one more game up during this Thanksgiving week.
 
UCF -25 over South Florida:
Central Florida (5-3 4-3) got off to a promising start last weekend against AAC rivals, and 7th ranked Cincinnati last week, but could not stop a late comeback by the Bearcats in a hard fought 36-33 loss at the Bounce House. Desmon Ridder (14-57 4.1 2 TD) ran for his second of 2 TD, this one from 3 yards out early in the 4th quarter erasing a 3 point deficit and giving the Knights the lead for good. Ridder (21/32 338 2 TD) also hooked up with Josh Whyle (5-81 1 TD) on a 29 yard scoring pass and later with Leonard Taylor (6-76 1 TD) from 7 yards out. The game for the most part was back and forth as both teams exchanged the lead multiple times. Dillon Gabriel (26/49 243 3 TD 1 INT) was efficient although mostly on short drops, but connected with Merlon Williams (8-97 2 TD) on TD passes of 6 and 19 yards to Marion Williams (8-97 2 TD) and again to Jaylon Robinson (5-32 1 TD) from 10 yards out. The Bearcats held a 38-22 minute time of possession, produced 29 first downs, and recorded 4 sacks. UCF hits the road and looks to start a new winning streak against their instate rivals South Florida (1-7 0-6) who were bullied by Houston 56-21. Clayton Tune (10-120 12.0 2 TD) scored on 2 TD runs of 26 and 13 yards while throwing a 28 yard scoring pass to Bryson Smith (3-45 1 TD) Tune (14/25 165 3 TD 1 INT) also connected with Keith Corbin (4-69 1 TD) and Christian Trahan (3-23 1 TD). The Cougars tallied 505 total yards including 319 on the ground, while the defense forced 3 lost fumbles and sacked Jordan McCloud (14/29 180 1 TD) 5 times. After opening with a 3 TD win over The Citadel, the Bulls have now lost 7 straight.

Gabriel (205/332 3017 26 TD 3 INT) will be certainly in the Heisman discussion come regular seasons end, but a knock against him could be 2 of 3 losses that should have easily been wins against Tulsa and Memphis. Still, UCF is by far and away the top aerial attack in the country averaging 378 passing yards per game. Of course it helps to have Williams (71-1039 10 TD) and Robinson (46-854 5 TD) as your one two punch downfield. Oh yeah, by the way the Knights can also run the ball too with Otis Anderson (109-614 5.6 4 TD) and Greg McCrae (106-551 5.2 8 TD) the top backfield workhorses. UCF is one of the top offenses in the nation averaging nearly 43 per contest. USF yields an average of 37 ppg and is especially vulnerable against the run surrendering an average of 210 rushing yards. Antonio Grier leads the Bulls with 48 tackles, but has missed some key ones and has 4 of his team’s conference low 7 sacks. Daquan Evans could be one to watch as the lone DB that could give Gabriel some problems as evident of his team leading 4 picks, but UCF’s star sophomore has proven to be nimble when it comes to scrambling out of the pocket making solid throws on the run given his ability to read mixed coverage packages. Gabriel threw for 601 yards in one of their losses this season to Memphis. Josh Heupel is not looking for a one dimensional offensive set, though it could be another big day for Gabriel.

It has been a nightmare nonetheless to say the least for the Bulls, as McCloud (88/148 9375 TD 2 INT) has done his best to stay resilient despite being part of a mix of 4 different QB’s thus far. Problem is that there’s not much depth when it comes to his receiving core as Omarion Dollison (19-249 1 TD) and Devontres Dukes (19-231 2 TD) his primary targets. He alsohas limited options in the backfield as well with Johnny Ford (55-285 3 TD) and Kelly Joiner (64-252 1 TD) his primary carriers. USF has shown spark at times averaging about 20 points per game, but most of those have come from playing from behind to heavier competition. UCF by all means is not a defensive juggernaut giving up nearly 30 points per contest, but when they attack early it’s tough for the competition to stay within striking distance. UCF allows 451 yards per contest but shouldn’t show much resistance against one of the nation’s basement producing offenses. Richie Grant is one of the country’s recognized d backs with 66 tackles, and the Knights have recorded 21 sacks, 5 by DL Kenny Turnier and 4 from Cam Goode. Grant also leads the team with 4 of UCF’s 10 picks.

The time of possession battle has been an issue for first year head coach Jeff Scott’s team, mostly because the O can’t connect on a meaningful third down try. UCF is No. 1 in the conference on the money downs. UCF is as dangerous an offense as one can find in college football and this season has been no different. Given their hard luck loss to a top 10 last week, they will take it out on a lethargic, slower and younger USF squad, who has virtually nothing to play for except for the little pride they have left.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#3
#3
History says take UMass

Teams that are unbeaten and have high aspirations....then lose a game and see those aspirations crushed - usually come out flat the next game

Liberty can name the score if they want - as you said. But I'm not sure how mentally focused these kids will be. To me: UMass or Pass
 
