JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(1) Alabama -29 over LSU:

Despite not having Nick Saban last week due to another COVID 19 case, Mac Jones (18/28 302 5 TD) once again made it look easy setting a personal high in TD passes in a 42-13 Alabama ambush over Auburn (5-3 5-3). The Crimson Tide (8-0 8-0) remained undefeated and in the unanimous top spot as Jones threw 4 of his scoring passes to Devonta Smith (7-171 2 TD) and John Metche III (6-55 2 TD). Najee Harris (11-96 8.7 1 TD) added a 39 yard TD run late in the third quarter as the Crimson Tide racked up 445 yards of total offense despite committing 2 turnovers, getting matched in first downs (20) and getting dominated in TOP (23:25) by Auburn. The Alabama defense sacked Bo Nix (23/38 227 2 INT) 5 times and forced 3 turnovers. Shaun Shivers ran 5 kickoffs back for a season low 68 yards. Meanwhile, Isaiah Spiller (27-141 5.2 1 TD) ran for a 52 yard TD in the first quarter which gave 5th ranked Texas A&M (6-1 6-1) all the scoring they needed in a 20-7 win over LSU (3-4 3-4) last week at Kyle Field in College Station. Seth Small added 2 40 yard field goals and Buddy Johnson returned an INT 20 yards to paydirt, offsetting a surprisingly subpar performance by Kellen Mond (11/34 108). Each team managed just 267 total yards, but the Aggies forced 4 turnovers of the Tigers, 3 courtesy of TJ Finley (9/25 118 2 INT) as both QB’s completed less than 40% of their passes. Max Johnson (14/22 113 1 TD) replaced Finley late and got LSU on the board thanks to a 3 yard TD pass to Terrace Marshall (10-134 1 TD) with under a minute left, spoiling the shutout.



Jones (173/227 2728 23 TD 3 INT) is out to prove that he’s more than worthy through the years of a backup role, and is second to none when it comes to passing accuracy, and TD to INT ratio nearly 8:1. Smith (72-1074 12 TD) is one of the top primary targets in the country, and he has plenty of good company in Metche (31-590 6 TD) and Jaylen Waddle (25-557 4 TD) who produces big plays in bunches. Harris (148-893 6.0 17 TD) has had 3 100+ rushing yard games including 206 against Miss St. The Crimson Tide average just under 49 ppg and are 5th in the country in total offense with 544 total yards per contest which includes the 4th ranked passing attack. That doesn’t bode well for LSU, who has the 7th worst passing defense in Div 1, and surrender better than 30 points per game. They could give Bama a test defensing the run, but Jones is first and foremost about scoring quickly and often. Jacoby Stevens has 42 tackles this season while Andre Anthony and BJ Ojulari each have 5 of the Tigers’ 18 sacks. Eli Ricks has 3 INT, but LSU has only 6 overall, so even if Jones doesn’t bring his A game, possessing the football will be key since he only has 3 miscues all season.



When Miles Brennan (79/131 1112 11 TD 3 INT) went down for the season with an abdominal injury, the transition to Finley (66/112 797 4 TD 5 INT) was by no means a smooth one. Still trying to make a bowl game nonetheless, LSU faces a daunting task this weekend to keep their hopes alive. Marshall Jr. (48-731 10 TD) has virtually been a one man show as the leading receiver, but the Tigers lack plenty of depth not just in the passing game, but with the run except for Tyrion Davis-Price (88-367 4.2 3 TD) and John Emery Jr (64-292 4.6 2 TD). LSU aren’t slouches by any stretch on offense scoring a shade under 31 per game, but most of their success in the aerial attack (319 yards) per game was with Brennan at the helm. They are absolutely awful in the running game (118 yards), in the bottom 15, and don’t have the physicality, ability, nor tempo to keep up with a high powered attack like Bama. Christopher Allen and Christian Barmore each have 4 sacks and Christian harris has a team leading 58 tackles. Watch out for Malachi Moore who has blazing speed as a cover corner and leads the Tide with 4 picks. Finley most certainly will have his hands full at home, and we haven’t even scratched the surface of a lack of home field advantage.



As potent as this offense is, I’m not sweating the 4+ TD differential here. These are not nearly the same defending champions from the days of Joe Burrow and numerous personnel who left for the NFL in the offseason. If the Tigers can’t find a way to generate pressure on Jones to throw him off his game, he’ll pick apart the secondary. If you don’t think Saban has the 46-41 defeat of last season on his mind that ended an 8 game winning streak against these Tigers, you’d better not blink before the final gun that started a new one in painful fashion.



Best of luck however you play!

YTD 11-13 .458 -3.90