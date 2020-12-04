JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
(2) Notre Dame -33.5 over Syracuse:
The second ranked Fighting Irish (9-0 8-0) remained undefeated last weekend and earned a quality win over then 19th ranked North Carolina 31-17 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Ian Book (23/33 279 1 TD) had one of his better games this season also rushing for 48 yards on 8 carries (6.0), and Ben Skowronek ran for a 13 yard game tying TD in the third quarter, his only carry of the game. Kyren Williams (23-144 5.4 2 TD) led an Irish ground attack that gained 200 yards thanks to a pair of one yard TD runs, and Javon McKlinley (5-135) caught some key long passes from Book that converted several third down attempts. In a game that featured no turnovers by either side, ND’s defense limited the Tar Heels to just 87 total rushing yards, and sacked Sam Howell (17/27 211 1 TD) 7 times. The Irish held a 478-298 scrimmage yardage edge, and produced a 25-14 advantage on first downs. Meanwhile, at the Carrier Dome, NC State battled from an 8 point deficit at halftime and held off Syracuse (1-9 1-8) 36-29 thanks to a 9 point 4th quarter. Bailey Hockman (23/31 313 4 TD 1 INT) found Emeka Emezie (4-33 1 TD) to give the Wolfpack the lead for good, and Christopher Dunn added a 31 yard field goal to ice it. Thayer Thomas (9-102 3 TD) caught scoring passes of 9,15, and 31 yards. Syracuse led most of the way before posting a 4th quarter goose egg as the Orange were held to just 3 rushing yards despite a valiant effort by Rex Culpepper (23/45 254 2 TD). Taj Harris (13-146 2 TD) was the star of the game despite the loss and Nykeim Johnson’s lone reception went 60 yards to paydirt. The Orangemen posted 7 sacks and forced 2 turnovers, but gave NC State too many opportunities in crunch time.
Book (157/249 2097 12 TD 1 INT) continues to be as accurate as any championship caliber team in the country while also showing why he’s one of the nation’s most mobile QB’s (83-412 5.0 6 TD). Though McKinley (30-550) still hasn’t found the end zone, Skowronek (17-273 5 TD) leads the Irish in receiving TD’s. Williams (160-901 5.6 12 TD) has had 5 100+ yard rushing games, which explains why ND sports the 15th best rushing attack in the country averaging 230 yards. Notre Dame isn’t necessarily your up tempo type offense, but remains efficient when they get out to huge leads and wear you down with the run despite their 37 points on average per contest. Syracuse’s defense is absolutely porous yielding 33 points per game, and are among the worst in defending the run allowing nearly203 yards. Mikei Jones had 68 tackles, while Jahad Carter and Geoff Cantin Akru are tied for second on the team with 60. Jones also has 5 of the Orange’s 13 INT’s, along with 24 team sacks However, it’s giving up the big plays that sets Syracuse too far back from keeping themselves in control resulting in lopsided defeats or heartbreakers.
Culpepper’s biggest drawback is his inefficiency (76/161 843 8 TD 7 INT) and accuracy despite the ability to throw the deep ball. The 'Cuse have used three QB’s this season, but have struggled to find consistency under Dino Babers. In addition to Johnson (18-310 4 TD) their lead playmaker is Harris (50-664 5 TD). A lack of depth is also prevalent by their leading rusher Sean Tucker (114-526 4.6 3 TD) as he is responsible for all of Syracuse rushing scores. The Orange average less than 18 ppg and produce only 78 rushing yards overall, 2nd worst in the country, as is their 249 net yardage only behind U Mass. This plays right into the hands of ND’s defense, allowing only 17 ppg and is 4th in the country against the run. Their pass defense is pretty decent too, and overall are 10th in the country in total defense. Kyle Hamilton has 45 tackles and the Irish have 2 backs with speed and avengance on the outside, Adetokunbo Ogundeji (6) and Isahiah Foskey (5) responsible for 11 of their team’s 28 sacks. Their turnover rate in the INT department is low due to just 6 overall, but one area Brian Vangorder is extremely happy about is their ability to stop their opponents when it comes to their 3rd and 4th down efficiency and prevention.
ND can’t afford to look ahead and need to stay focused. Yes this is a ton of points to give a once worthy ACC opponent, but that was before they have totally fell short of expectations before we hit the midway point. I expect the Irish to be all business even if their is sporadic rust. I’d be surprised if Syracuse avoids the perennial goose egg given the ramifications on the line come National Championship discussion.
I’ll have a second selection up for Saturday.
