JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(18) BYU -17 over San Diego St (bought half, -120):

Despite their once perfect record falling by the waistside, most of us felt that BYU (9-1) may have fallen short of National Championship qualifications and asparations anyway, especially as an Independent. Those expectations were confirmed last week, in a game that wasn’t even originally scheduled, against then 13th ranked Coastal Carolina in a hard fought 22-17 loss to the still undefeated Chanticleers. CJ Marabale (23-132 5.7 2 TD) highlighted a 4th quarter comeback thanks to a game winning 2 yard TD run early in the 4th quarter. Marabale also opened the scoring with a TD run for CC just 3:25 into the contest. Reese White (12-53 4.4 1 TD) added a one yard scoring run late in the second quarter and Massimo Biscardi made good on a 41 yard field goal attempt. Grayson McCall (10/15 83) didn’t throw any picks, but also didn’t connect with any of his receivers for TD passes, and lost 2 fumbles. The Chanticleer defense forced 3 turnovers and limited Zack Wilson (19/30 240 1 TD 1 INT) well under his seasonal numbers and basically controlled the passing game all evening. Dax Milne (8-106 1 TD) caught a 41 yard TD pass from Wilso to give BYU a 14-13 halftime lead. BYU had a chance to continue their unbeaten streak thus far this season, but Wilson had trouble getting on the same page with his receivers and the last minute potential rally fell short. CC held a 39-21 minute time of possession edge keeping the ball out of the hands of the Cougars offense. Meanwhile, Jordan Byrd returned a 93 yard kickoff to the house, and BJ Busbee returned a punt 90 yards to paydirt as San Diego St (4-3 4-2) used their special teams to beat Colorado St 29-17 last week at Dignity Health Sports Park. Jordan Brookshire (14/24 1301 TD) opened the scoring by throwing an 8 yard TD pass to Jesse Matthews (2-9 1 TD), and Matt Arazia connected on all 3 of his field goal attempts. Patrick O Brien (11/24 114 2 INT) was way off his game last week having trouble connecting with receivers not on the same page, and the Aztecs held the Rams to just 265 yards of total offense.



As BYU winds down the regular season, Wilson (194/267 2963 26 TD 3 INT), given his arm strength, ability, and pinpoint accuracy should be a shoo-in among others that should be at the very least in consideration for the Heisman Trophy and perhaps contenders to be at the very least a part of the NY6 discussion. Despite the losing effort, Milne (55-1012 7 TD) notched his 5th 100 yards+ receiving game this season, and has been a considerable part of the BYU passing game. Tyler Allgeier (131-957 7.3 12 TD) has 5 games this season over 100 yards, including 106 and a TD against Coastal. BY has the 7th best offense in the country averaging 523 total yards and nearly 45 ppg including 325 passing yards per game. They could be running into a bit of a challenge given San Diego St has the 3rd best defense in the nation surrendering just 16.5 points per game, but nonetheless these two will be on the opposite ends of contrasting styles. Tariq Thomson and Dwayne Johnson Jr each lead the team in tackles with 37, but art of that reason is because the Aztecs rarely turn the ball over and their offense bleeds life out of the clock when it comes to time of possession. Caden McDonald has 6 of SDSU’s 19 sacks, and Darren Hall is quick when playing corner on the outside recording 4 of his squad’s 9 picks. SDSU is capable of playing man coverage which could factor in Wilson’s pace and capability of putting efficiency over style points, so this might not be as much of an aerial show than most BYU backers might want or expect.



Brookshire (21/43 180 1 TD 1 INT) has been part of a 3 QB mix this season that does not necessarily rely on a strong air attack. This methodical yet error prevent offense relies on flipping turnovers from their opponent into points as well as a strong top 30 rushing attack. Greg Bell (95-569 6.0 6 TD) has 3 100 yard games this season but only carried once for just 4 yards last week. Matthews (19-275 1 TD) does his best to make the most of his opportunities, especially being called on in 3rd down and distance situations. It’s basically a run first offense that looks to gain adequate yards and keep the time of possession well in their control and certainly not a high octane toe to toe offense against inpatient opposition. BYU surrenders just a shade under 14 ppg and is one of those rare squads that is both in the top 10 on either side of the ball as evident by their limitation of their opposition to the tune of just 300 net yards. Isaiah Kaufusi leads the Cougars with 67 tackles and has 5 of his teams 26 sacks which also ranks top 10 in the country. BYU as a team only has 7 picks, but has forced 8 fumbles in which most have turned into points in their favor. Not bad for a high powered offense that looks to quick strike more than to create a preventive situation.



The Cougars have not yet lost at home this season. The Aztecs have only won once this season on the road. BYU might not put up 50 in this game but they will dominate this game, with the main achilles the insurmountable edge in comparison at the QB position. You know Wilson is wanting to end the season making a huge statement, as they have totally not forgotten about last week’s loss to CC. SDSU has had a lot of inconsistencies on offense and it’s going to be hard to hide them as BYU touts one of the top defenses in the country, as do the Aztecs. The Cougs should be able to evade SDSU going away. Bell alone is just simply not enough to neutralize a balanced attack like BYU, so the only hope is to play a perfect defensive scheme putting pressure on Wilson to keep the BYU offense off the field.



I’ll have a second play upcoming for Saturday.